These churches are members of Blount County Chamber of Commerce.

East Maryville Baptist Church

1150 Brown School Road Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-982-4960

Website: https://embc.us

Everett Hills Baptist Church

401 S. Everett High Road Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-982-7890

Website: www.everetthillsbc.com

Faith Promise Church

539 Foothills Plaza Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-251-2590

Website: www.faithpromise.org

First Apostolic Church of Maryville

1331 William Blount Drive Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-982-4901

Website: www.firstapostolic.org

First Baptist Church of Maryville

202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-982-5531

Website: www.fbcmaryville.org

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church

1301 East Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-982-7860

Website: www.facebook.com/First-Cumberland-Presbyterian-Church-of-Maryville-1712342092349484/

Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

1039 Hampshire Drive Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-282-3883

Website: www.fuuf.org

Friendsville United Methodist Church

204 E. College Ave. Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-995-9150

Website: www.fumctn.org

Louisville Christian Church

2826 Topside Road Louisville, TN 37777

Phone: 865-233-3830

Website: www.discoverlcc.com

Monte Vista Baptist Church

1735 Old Niles Ferry Road Maryville, TN 37803

Phone: 865-982-6070

Website: www.montevistamaryville.com

RIO 180

1104 Mondiale Station Road Maryville, TN 37803

Phone: 865-977-7855

Website: www.rio180.com

RIO Revolution

3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-984-9200

Website: www.riorevolution.com

St. Andrews Episcopal Church

314 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-983-3512

Website: www.standrewsmaryville.org

