These churches are members of Blount County Chamber of Commerce.
East Maryville Baptist Church
1150 Brown School Road Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-982-4960
Website: https://embc.us
Everett Hills Baptist Church
401 S. Everett High Road Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-982-7890
Website: www.everetthillsbc.com
Faith Promise Church
539 Foothills Plaza Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-251-2590
Website: www.faithpromise.org
First Apostolic Church of Maryville
1331 William Blount Drive Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-982-4901
Website: www.firstapostolic.org
First Baptist Church of Maryville
202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-982-5531
Website: www.fbcmaryville.org
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
1301 East Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-982-7860
Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
1039 Hampshire Drive Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-282-3883
Website: www.fuuf.org
Friendsville United Methodist Church
204 E. College Ave. Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-995-9150
Website: www.fumctn.org
Louisville Christian Church
2826 Topside Road Louisville, TN 37777
Phone: 865-233-3830
Website: www.discoverlcc.com
Monte Vista Baptist Church
1735 Old Niles Ferry Road Maryville, TN 37803
Phone: 865-982-6070
Website: www.montevistamaryville.com
RIO 180
1104 Mondiale Station Road Maryville, TN 37803
Phone: 865-977-7855
Website: www.rio180.com
RIO Revolution
3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-984-9200
Website: www.riorevolution.com
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
314 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-983-3512
Website: www.standrewsmaryville.org
