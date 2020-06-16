The Coalition for Appalachian Ministry Cabin Crafts has a little bit of everything.
The Wears Valley shop, 1329 Wears Valley Road, features handcrafted items made by 200 residents of Appalachia, a region that includes West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. The shop’s purpose is to provide a free marketplace for crafters throughout Appalachia, shop Administrator Therica Breazeale said.
The shop has crafters from 10 out of the 13 Appalachian states — most being from East and Middle Tennessee.
“We do have some from the others,” Breazeale said. “Just not as many the further away it gets.”
Most of the crafters, she said, are elderly.
“This helps supplement that low Social Security income for them,” Breazeale said. “We just try to help the folks out by giving them a place to sell their craft items.”
CAM Cabin Crafts opened in 1998, but the ministry actually began years earlier, in 1964. The nonprofit shop is supported by different denominations of the Presbyterian Church.
There are no mass-produced items in the shop. Rather, the small cabin is clad with a variety of crafts — from useful household items to charming knicknacks.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Breazeale said. “We have traditional things to everyday usable things in your household.”
The crafters primarily hear about the shop and ministry through word-of-mouth advertisement.
“It just really has grown through word-of-mouth in the crafting world,” she said. “It’s its own unique little world. So some of them go to different craft shows and things like that. They kind of spread the word among themselves.”
One of the crafters, an 82-year-old man, makes bark boxes — containers of many sizes made out of tree bark. Another man makes old-fashioned dough bowls. Others make handcrafted brooms and homemade cleaning supplies.
“We do have items that are very traditional Appalachian arts and crafts like weaving, quilting,” Breazeale said.
While most of the crafters create their items, others repurpose older items such as jewelry from used stones, leather and denim; bracelets are made from recycled belt buckles.
The items brought in are priced to sell, and the crafter gets most of the money, Breazeale said.
“A huge portion of every project, every item that’s sold, is the crafter’s money,” she said.
Many of the crafters have been sending their work to the shop since it opened. Others have come and gone.
“Some we only see once a year. Some more frequently,” Breazeale said. “It just depends on how far out they live.”
But no matter how often they go to the shop, Breazeale considers all of them family.
“A lot of our crafters are family,” she said.
“They call to check on me. I call to check on them. I enjoy what I get to do because I get to help a lot of people.”
