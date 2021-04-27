The Dancing Bean Coffee House in February announced the purchase of a Bellwether Coffee Roaster, a zero-emissions, internet-connected roaster.
The Bellwether is the world’s first recirculating roaster that has the technology to remove particulates and volatile organic compounds in real time.
This reduces the carbon footprint by more than 90%, according to a press release from the business, which also noted the coffee house now can provide its own freshly roasted coffee while prioritizing sustainability in Townsend and Blount County.
“Before purchasing the Bellwether roaster, we didn’t have access to roasting our own coffee,” Dancing Bean Manager Amie Wendell said in the release, adding the roaster helps employees focus on a “delicious coffee experience” for customers.
Dancing Bear owner Mark Oldham concurred. “In-store roasting at the Dancing Bean Coffee House has been a priority for several reasons,” he said. “We want to provide on-property roasting not only for our Dancing Bean Coffee House, but also for our other outlets, including Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, our in-cabin experience at Dancing Bear Lodge, and our wildly popular Apple Valley Cafe.
“Additionally, we are excited to have a vendor such as Bellwether. Their company links us to green coffee farmers worldwide who practice sustainability for our environment, and also provide cutting-edge roasting technology that eliminates harmful emissions. We believe this is a home run for our guests, for Townsend and our planet.”
The Dancing Bean is in the Apple Valley Mountain Village and Cafe footprint at 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
