The black bear is the icon of the Great Smoky Mountains, a region also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
Visitors are eager to see the synchronous fireflies, too, but those popular species are just a tiny fraction of the life in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which spans more than 520,000 acres.
“Too many people just drive through the park and think they’ve seen it,” said Todd Witcher, executive director of Discover Life in America, a nonprofit partner of GSMNP.
People search for the best waterfall or the best hike or some other big goal, but he said, “On any trail you’re going to see something super cool in the park.”
“Instead of thinking that you have to see a bear for your trip to be successful, just take note of all the small, interesting things you see as you walk along the trail,” Witcher advised.
20,391 and counting
DLiA manages the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory project, which has documented more than 20,000 species in the park over the past 21 years.
That’s still only a slice of the estimated 60,000 to 80,000 species in the Great Smoky Mountains, and more than 1,000 of those species previously were unknown to science.
Those include an 18-inch earthworm and Great Smoky Mountain Sedge, identified by David Estes, one of the speakers DLiA is hosting this summer through its “Science at Sugarlands” program.
Some species weren’t previously known to exist in the area. When the velvetleaf blueberry was found in the Smokies, the closest known population of the plant was in Canada, Witcher said.
Some discoveries are species once known to be in the region but not seen for decades, such as the spotted skunk, found twice in the past couple of years after not being seen for more than a quarter of a century. The reason is still unknown, Witcher said.
A self-described “nature nerd,” Witcher said he is excited by seeing even common species, such as a ring-necked snake when he was out collecting insects with interns this June.
Scientist and SnapshotsDLiA’s mission is science research and education, Witcher explained.
“We’ve hosted scientists from just about every country you can name,” he said, providing grants to study less-known species that still are important to the ecosystem.
“We host scientists, and we get the public involved in that science work,” Witcher said.
Among the world famous scientists who have written about the project are E.O. Wilson in his book “Half-Earth.”
DLiA engages the public, raising money to bring scientists to the park so they can study and share findings, and provides volunteers to help with the work.
A newer initiative is “Species SnapIt and MapIt,” which encourages visitors to add their photo observations through the iNaturalist app to the Discover Life in America ATBI project.
It takes to a new level the outdoor ethical guideline to “take only pictures and leave only footprints.”
DLiA works with the national park and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create the Atlas of the Smokies. That shows both where species are distributed and which are most affected by environmental factors, a valuable tool for park planning and research.
Each species needs at least 30 data points to be included on the map, Witcher explained, so only 900 are mapped so far. Using mobile phones and the iNaturalist app, visitors to the Smokies can participate in the community science project, even if they upload the photos after they return to cellular service.
“Slow down when you’re on a hike to look at the small things, because the small things are just as fascinating and many times more fascinating than maybe even a black bear walking across a field or across a wooded lot near Cades Cove,” Witcher said.
Fireflies for everyone
One of DLiA’s two major fundraisers is a viewing party on private property near the park for the synchronous fireflies, held separately from a lottery-based admission to see the natural show at Elkmont in the park.
“We have 19 firefly species in the park,” Witcher said. “Most people think of a firefly and they think of one lightning bug.”
The number of species is a good representation of biodiversity, he said. “They all have a different role in the ecosystem, and some of them light and some of them do not light.” Some even fly in the day.
Because of COVID-19 DLiA scaled back the private event this June but posted a “Virtual Firefly Event” on its YouTube channel, which more than 130,000 people watched in the first week.
The second major fundraiser is the annual “Salamander Ball,” held the first Friday in October at Zoo Knoxville. “It’s a really family-friendly event,” Witcher said, with science stations posted around the event, which also honors a local or regional conservation hero.
DLiA operates with just two employees and an AmeriCorps member, along with volunteers.
Each summer four college students participate in a 12-week internship, in areas such as biology, nature photography/videography and education.
“One of our missions is to inspire the next generation of scientists,” Witcher said.
