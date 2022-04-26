When Roy Holmes, owner of Townsend’s landmark art outlet Dogwood Mall, talks about his wares, his enthusiasm is evident. It’s hardly surprising. Over the course of the nearly 35 years, ever since he first set up shop at 8455 State Highway 73, his sprawling retail space has not only become a major showcase for local craftsmen, internationally-known artisans, authentic Native American artists, and an array of one-of-a-kind offerings of every description, but a favorite stomping ground for celebrities and collectors who are drawn to a specific array of items that can’t be found elsewhere.
“That’s what we were interested in when we first went into business.” Holmes said when asked what sets Dogwood Mall apart from other area outlets. “I had been in the jewelry business — at one point, I ran 70 jewelry stores — but I didn’t want to do anything like that here. We wanted to do something that would make us completely unique. Arts and crafts are so prominent here, and the quality is so good, so we decided to take that route. My wife Sherry had been the president of president of the Chamber of Commerce in Townsend. Whenever they had a fundraiser craft show, she helped select the the crafters. And that’s what we wanted to do here.”
They succeeded. One of the first artists to be represented at the site was Robert Mize, who carried a reputation for building the best dulcimers in the world. “His instruments are in the Smithsonian,” Holmes said. “When they made the film Deliverance, Jon Voight and Warren Beatty each bought one. He was so famous that when the sheikh from the United Arab Emirates came to the U.S., he bought one as well. Those dulcimers that we used to sell for $200 or $300 are worth $2,000 or $3,000 now.
Holmes also singles out the work of artist Jeremy Dost, known for his paintings on linen, as among the mall’s most popular attractions.
“We’ve had people spend their inheritance on his work,” Holmes said. “He’s the reason Stephen Baldwin came into the store as well as Miles O’Keefe, who played in the movie “Tarzan” with Bo Derek. His work sold even before the paint was dry. I had one guy from California that has a half a million dollar art collection including Rembrandts, and he’s bought 20 of them.”
Holmes, who was mentored in the martial arts under actor Chuck Norris, suggested that his own artistic expertise was somewhat limited at first.
“When we first started the business, I really didn’t know anything about original fine art,” he said. “I just knew that it was really special. I remember going home and talking to my wife and laying in bed and saying I saw this artist named Jeremy Dost today, and I don’t know what it is, but there’s something special about his work. So I asked him if he would consider putting some of his work in our mall, and he agreed.”
These days Holmes singles out three other artists whose work has a prominent place among the mall’s offerings.
Robert Bench, a craftsman who operates under the name “Potter’s Bench,” specializes in pottery that’s functional and distinctive.
Woodworker Tom Staddler, who hails from Sevierville, is known for crafting distinctive decor, as well as tables, mirrors and other home furnishings.
Artisan woodworkers Rod & Dawn Molina, who go by the moniker Mountain Makers are based in Townsend. Rod blends traditional tools & techniques with cutting edge technology for his unique creative process, while drawing inspiration from artists such as George Nakashima, Sam Maloof and Wharton Esherick, as well as a “wabi-sabi” aesthetic philosophy best defined as finding the natural beauty of imperfect things. Dawn’s artisan work includes handcrafted wooden utensils and unique serving boards, with a focus on detail and finishing touches.
With the array of items Dogwood Mall has to offer, it’s little wonder that its clientele has grown to include an impressive array of notables who are either filming in the area or vacationing at nearby Blackberry Farm. They include actors David Keith, Tess Harper, Bruce McKinon, and Dale Dickey, comedian Kevin Nealon, musician Kid Rock, members of the band Rascal Flatts, and even some members of the British parliament.
“There are so many shops that carry the same things, but we wanted to do something better than that,” Holmes said. “We wanted to have the best of the best.”
