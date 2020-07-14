Despite its growth in all areas of arts, culture and entertainment, there’s still the misperception that, in order to find something fun to do, Blount County residents must make the 20-minute trek to Knoxville. Nothing could be further from the truth. From theater companies to live music venues, from a state-of-the-art, 12-screen movie theater, to the hamlet of Townsend on the edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blount County is a veritable playground for all ages.
Here’s a guide to all things entertainment in Blount County:
APPALACHIAN BALLET COMPANY
Appalachian Ballet Company: The resident dance company of the Clayton Center for the Arts is East Tennessee’s premier classical performing company. Chartered in 1972, ABC’s talented company of dancers performs an annual three-program season, providing the region with the highest quality dance performances. ABC offers a wide repertory from traditional classics to creative contemporary ballets and regularly performs with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, the Knoxville Youth Symphony and the Knoxville Opera Company. The company also collaborates with area performing arts groups and is active in educational outreach. The company’s home is the Van Metre School of Dance, located at 215 W. Broadway Ave., in Maryville. Contact: www.appalachianballet.com, or call 865-982-8463
CAPITOL THEATRE
Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: Once the largest movie venue in the downtown area, with seating for about 1,000 people, it now serves as a venue for live performances, special or private events and movies. The theater has a dinner theater setting, which includes a stage, movie screen, dance floor and catering kitchen. www.book thecapitol.com, or call 865-980-1966
CLAYTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: In conjunction with the Maryville College Division of Fine Arts, the Clayton Center serves as a gathering place for expression and appreciation of the arts. The center puts on regular events ranging from art exhibits featuring work from local artists, musical festivals and a children’s performing arts camp. It has three resident arts organizations: Appalachian Ballet Company (ballet), Foothills Community Players (community theater) and Primary Players (children’s theater). www.claytonartscenter.com or call 865-981-8590
MUSIC VENUES
Brackins Blues Club: 112 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN
The Irish Pub & Sports Grill: 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN
Smoky Mountain Brewery: 743 Watkins Road, Maryville, TN
The Station: 4206 Miser Station Road, Louisville, TN
Two Doors Down: 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN
Vienna Coffee House: 212 College St., Maryville, TN
Waterfront Bar and Grill: 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville, TN
DOWNTOWN MARYVILLE
Downtown Maryville: Host to a variety of businesses such as the Palace Theater, Quality Financial Concepts, The Daily Times, Fine Arts Blount and the Maryville Farmers Market, it’s also home to the Last Friday Art Walk. Held on the last Friday of every month from spring through fall, the Art Walk showcases artists from all disciplines of art including acting, writing, dance and music. Participating downtown businesses host an artist, and new art and artists are featured each month. In addition, the Downtown Maryville Association, in conjunction with Maryville Arts Coalition and the city of Maryville, combine forces to present “Summer on Broadway” on the last weekend of every June. Combining a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned barbecue cook-off, the Last Friday Art Walk, the Maryville Farmers Market, a craft beer festival and a number of other activities, the event is (mostly) free and showcases a number of different activities and organizations in the downtown area. www.downtownmaryville.com
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN HERITAGE CENTER
123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend: The center’s mission is to “preserve, protect and promote the unique history and rich culture of those who inhabited Great Smoky Mountain region.” In addition to serving as a museum and featuring programs and live music performances for the general public, the Heritage Center hosts local Girl Scout troops, Boy Scout troops and school field trips. The center’s facilities are also available to be rented out for private events. www.gsmheritagecenter.org or call 865-448-0044.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN SCOTTISH FESTIVAL & GAMES
Held in May, at Maryville College: Before 2011, the event was known as the Gatlinburg Scottish Festival and Games and was held each year in Sevier County. When organizers of the nonprofit event began looking for an alternative location, Maryville College officials stepped in. The deal was signed, and the festival was renamed the Smoky Mountain Highland Games at Maryville College. Given the college's ties to Scotland, from the institution's mascots to a number of revered traditions, it made for a natural partnership. The long-term goal is to rival the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in North Carolina in terms of attendance and popularity. In 2014, it was rebranded as the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, and it features Scottish athletic competitions, food, clan tents, live music and much more.
THEATERS
Foothills 12: 134 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
Downtown West 8: 1640 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville
East Towne 10: 5020 Millertown Pike, Knoxville
Pinnacle Stadium 18: 11240 Parkside Drive, Knoxville
Riviera Stadium 8: 510 South Gay St., Knoxville
West Town Mall 9: 7600 Kingston Pike Suite 1520, Knoxville
Knoxville 16: 200 North Peters Road, Knoxville
Knoxville Center 10: 3051-B Mall Road North, Knoxville
Halls Cinema 7: 3800 Neal Drive, Knoxville
Windsor Square 7: 175 N. Seven Oaks Drive, Knoxville
THE SHED
1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: “The Shed” at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson puts on Americana, bluegrass, blues and rock concerts every Saturday from April through September. Located adjacent to Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, The Shed offers a $5 discount for riders parking their motorcycles inside the gates. The Shed is an open-air venue and concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair with them if they want a seat because there are none at the venue. No food or beverage is allowed past the gate; however, food and drinks are available for purchase at concert events. www.smh-d.com or call 865-977-1669.
TOWNSEND IN THE SMOKIES FESTIVALS
held in the spring and Fall: The Townsend Spring and Fall Festivals and Old Timer’s Day are celebrations of bluegrass music, clogging, arts and crafts, BBQ, Appalachian skills and more. Events take place at locations throughout Townsend. www.SmokyMountains.org or call 865-448-6134.
WEEKEND SECTION
Each Thursday: The Daily Times publishes its weekly Weekend section, highlighting all the concerts, movies and cultural events going on during the upcoming weekend in Blount County. You can check out the interviews and more at www.thedailytimes.com/entertainment.
