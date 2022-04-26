An irony weaves around the wildflowers and through the mountain paths of Townsend.
Beyond the four-lane road, people who live near the national park enjoy a simple life. From their front porches, they watch tourists come, go and enjoy a snippet of their peace. A clear distinction exists between those with stuffed suitcases and filled closets, like the difference between flying a kite and watching one in the sky.
Dana Lund is a native — born and raised with books worth of historical knowledge looking to escape at any given chance. She visits hallowed grounds to unearth the stories under tombstones.
She knows Townsend’s secrets — the less traveled places with the same pretty views. Those who’ve become privy may be hesitant to share. Although a support system for tourism, Townsend residents prefer to keep a piece of the peace.
While those who were born and raised in Townsend enjoy the scenery like the ones who move to the area or visit, they also bear the burden of their predecessors.
Lund’s grandfather was 7 years old when the federal government forced them to move out of the now-established national park, “and Papaw was always bitter about it,” Lund said. Her father healed his wounds on the same land. After Vietnam, Lund said he drove through Cades Cove every day for two years, “just to get rid of the demons from the war, I guess.”
Although the Park preserves land, Lund sympathizes with her ancestors who received $325 for 46 acres, equivalent to about $7,000 in today’s economy, based on her research. At the time, $325 was enough to relocate in Townsend and build a home.
Her ancestors’ property in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park now has a campground, picnic area and stables built atop it.
“They took our land from us when the Park came, you know, so therefore we were taught to not like strangers,” Lund said. “And luckily, that’s went a little ways. But a lot of the newcomers that come in, they’re like, you know, ‘I don’t understand, I try to fit in and I try to be nice,’ and I’m like, ‘These Old-Timers, they see you as a threat.”
On any given morning inside Tuckaleechee Market, a group of retired gentlemen warm the red leather of the family-sized booths. At the cash register, in front of the tobacco section and behind protective plastic and permanent marker advertising is a clear container with several compartments to keep a ready-to-serve breakfast.
A local gathering place disguises as a gas station convenience store. The pre-packaged goods lined on shelves around the room are like wallpaper instead of snacks ready to be picked off one by one. Above the goods, the true decorations are metal or canvased old truck art. “Old guys rule, don’t make them like they use to,” one reads.
As one customer walks in, a warm welcome is extended by the others who know Townsend’s secrets. He sits and passes the greeting along to the next native resident who walks through the doors. Lund specified a difference between natives, like herself, and locals to the city.
One gentleman who frequents the market doesn’t claim to be a “local,” although he said he’s lived in Townsend for 12 years.
These men, who on one day capped with baseball and cowboy hats and on another shared a booth with a stranger, didn’t as easily share the secrets of their city. Polite exchanges with grins and tilted chins are intended to keep distance from the frequent guests who threaten the peace.
For this reason, Lund spoke kindly of the many establishments intended for visitors but spoke with familiarity of places like the market and another of similar shape and makeup.
Not far down the road, Parkway Grocery is adjacent to gas pumps. Instead of long, red leather booths, the inside has a designated blue area with short, smooth booths and matching tables. “This Gulf station right here has the best hot dog you’ll ever eat … slaw dogs, over a million served,” Lund said.
Like at the market, the pot sitting on the warming pad of a pour-over machine habitually empties and is refilled with the same tasting coffee, which brews without the need for cream or sugar. Natives sip from the white foam coffee cups each morning as opposed to a cup from one of the many coffee-specific establishments.
While taking a drive through Townsend, Lund pointed out the less tourist-visited nature spots as well.
Finding wildflowers is one reason some visitors hike trails or drive scenic routes, like through Cades Cove or Foothills Parkway. Although, Lund knows alternative routes on country roads where the grass shares with the same red, white or purple flowers.
“I’m sure the people that live back here might not be wanting me to give away their secrets,” Lund said.
She referred to the sides of a narrow road, no paint but paved. Homes, none of which are overly fancy or new, line one side while Carrs Creek traces the other. Lund laughed as she told her story about why the creek was named after Carr. Despite the double “r,” she chooses to believe the name derives from the rusty bunch of cars and other vehicles that are permanently parked by the water.
“People walk the, you know, national park trails to see these flowers,” she explained. “They’re right here. I don’t have to get out of the car.”
Although not as pretty this year because of the jagged weather patterns, Lund is fascinated at the “blankets and blankets of wildflowers,” that hide in the unvisited hills of Townsend. “My sister came home from work yesterday, and I said, ‘Let’s go for a flower drive, and we went, you know, two or three roads in Townsend just looking at flowers.”
Townsend has several camping, or glamping, grounds, but Lund refers her friends to one in particular that is more to nature and shares land with goats, horses, a llama and others. To keep her secret safe — even though only one person accompanied her inside the car — she held her breath and whispered, “Nobody knows these things are here. I mean, even a lot of locals don’t.”
Held on a different breath and to not disturb the peace of the farm, Lund whispered, “I think this is the quietest campground in Townsend, because the River Rat tubers don’t come this far.”
Another place Lund said a lot of people don’t know about is a paved sidewalk beside the river and by the Little River Pub and Deli lined by gardens planted by the Tuckaleechee Garden Club.
Farther east along the river, where the road forks right to Cades Cove and left for Gatlinburg, is a well-known swimming spot in the Little River for the people who live nearby and others who don’t, called The Townsend Wye.
A bend in the river gentles water where people swim or cool off while tanning on the large grassy bank above. “Here on this grassy area,” Lund said, “you’ll see people laying in the sun up here just like a beach, except it’s grass.”
Near the Wye, Lund pointed out a mountain that is of no particular interest to anyone but her, and perhaps others who share similar memories. Her and her dad would hike around the backside, mark a tree with a tin can and find the tree that sparkles from the base of the mountain.
Like driving toward the low-hanging clouds that wrap around the Three Sisters on Spring mornings, from an outside perspective Townsend’s simplistic beauty is hidden.
