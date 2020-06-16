Southeast Tourism Society has named the Townsend Grains & Grits Festival one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for November 2020.
This year’s Grains & Grits Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend.
The festival is arranged and hosted by the Tennessee Distillers Guild and the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
It’s a celebration of Southern spirits and gourmet food, and local tourism promoters say it creates a unique opportunity to experience the area’s thriving craft spirits and gourmet food .
A sampling event, Grains & Grits offers something for consumers, foodies, bartenders and spirit professionals .
The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on the Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room websites.
“For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society.
“Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events. The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry — a vital economic generator for communities.”
Now headed into its fifth year, the Grains & Grits Festival is expected to grow once again as it has each year, drawing attendees from across the region.
