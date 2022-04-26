The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont took a bold step on its 50th anniversary, buying 152 acres near Townsend for a second campus.
Almost exactly a year later the COVID-19 pandemic hit, taking a toll on Tremont’s residential programs at the main campus inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but the nonprofit educational organization has continued making progress toward the future.
Working with the Tennessee Division of Forestry and using prescribed burns, Tremont is transforming about 14 acres back to native meadows.
“The grasslands that are native to the Southeast region are hot spots of biodiversity, and that’s something we want to include on our second campus,” said Megan Womack, Tremont’s development manager. The full area was burned in 2021, and because of weather and an early green-up in March about half the area was burned this year.
“We’re already seeing animals coming back,” Womack said. “We’re seeing hawks come back, we’re seeing different bugs coming out, all of these wonderful biodiverse species coming back to these native lands instead of the fescue that’s been there for a long time.”
Tremont also has completed about a 2-mile back country trail over a ridge line to a campsite. “It’s amazing,” Womack said. “It’s a pretty hefty trail up.” To keep it walked and cleared, Tremont invites volunteers to sign up to hike it.
“Our long-term goal is to connect our land, our trail to Chestnut Tops Trail, and then Chestnut Tops Trail drops you out to the Townsend Wye,” she said. “So a long-term goal would be to have a trail that connects campus to campus.”
“We love our home in the national park, and we certainly are not leaving,” Womack said.
While the campus on Tremont Road in the park features residential programs, the second campus can offer a combination of day programs and other opportunities.
“We want to be a place for the community,” Womack said.
“We’re looking at research programs coming in and doing their projects on campus. We’re looking at corporate retreats where groups can come in and experience nature when they’re planning for their business out into the future. How can nature inform the practices that they are going to be putting into place so their businesses can thrive over time. We have an actual teacher in the environment.’
Tremont plans to begin using two structures already on the campus off Bethel Church Road, a brick home and a barn, as demonstration sites for the ultimate goal of a “living building” campus.
“We’re looking at a building that’s isn’t just doing less harm to the environment but something that’s actually net positive for the environment,” Womack explained. “So we’re looking at energy conservation, efficiencies, there’s going to be smart buildings. We’re going to be treating water onsite and putting it back into the water system.”
“The reason that we embarked on that is because it reflects who Tremont is,” she said. “We want the community to see this space that they will be a part of ... is kind of a peek in what we want our relationships to be across all scales.”
“We want it to be a point of pride for everyone who is in this area. We want people to say, ‘Oh man, I am in the same county as Tremont Institute, and that’s really cool,’ because there’s nothing like it anywhere else in the Southeast,” Womack said.
See a question and answer session about Tremont’s second campus with President and CEO Catey McClary on the YouTube channel of the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.