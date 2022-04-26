The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont has been connecting people with nature for more than half a century, but Education Director John DiDiego knows people discover more than what they learn about the environment.
He sees “that sense of total joy and excitement” when people really look at something they may have seen many times, lichen or a millipede or the river water, but through a magnifier that shows the life they never realized was swimming beside them.
“It’s something about paying close attention to a specific thing that people just don’t do in general,” DiDiego said. “You walk by a million things every day and you just rarely ever stop and really zero in on one thing.”
“I know that we’re succeeding when we hear adults and kids say, ‘I felt like a kid again,’” he shared. Or an educator at a workshop says, “This is why I got into teaching in the first place.”
“What we’re doing is not specifically at its heart related to information or some specific expertise in birds or snakes or anything like that,” DiDiego said. “The heart of what we do is really about the heart.”
Participants who have been to sessions at other environmental education centers also sense something different, which they sometimes attribute to Southern hospitality. DiDiego said it’s about the approach Tremont takes.
“We want to really embrace people and know that the subject is the participant, not the salamander or the tree or whatever it is that they’re ostensibly here to learn about,” he said.
“The Tremont magic is that sense of love of the people, the place, the work,” he said, “and then people feeling like they are being cared for.”
All ages
With its home campus inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tremont offers residential programs for everyone from preschoolers to grandparents, sometimes in the same program.
“We’ve got something or all ages, and it’s a great way to immerse yourself into the national park and the forest and the rivers and the experience of being here,” DiDiego said.
Within weeks the Firefly Camps for ages 4-9 with an adult fill up, and Smoky Mountain Family Camp draws some families with three generations attending.
Discovery Camp, for ages 9-12 gives many kids their first full week experience learning in nature, hiking and being silly with their fellow campers.
Tremont also offers a Girls in Science program for middle schoolers, which includes meeting female park rangers and scientists. “It creates a really comfortable atmosphere for girls to develop and grow,” DiDiego said.
Tremont offers teen adventures, backpacking for women and an opportunity through multiple weekend programs to earn a Southern Appalachian Naturalist Certification.
New this year is an outgrowth of the SANC program, Naturalist Week for adults, which will include birding, tracking and plant identifying, as well as stargazing, sketching and storytelling.
“We hope to be able to build on it and make it part of our regular summer offering,” DiDiego said.
In educator workshops teachers learn how to resist the urge to step in and provide answers, instead allowing students to take the lead with questions and answers.
During Tremont’s photography workshops, over three days in the spring and fall, participates experiment with different locations, times and even weather. “It’s more of a smorgasbord,” DiDiego said, compared with a typical photography experience, plus there’s the camaraderie of living in the national park during the workshop.
An upward spiral
At Tremont they know piquing curiosity is only the beginning. One observation leads to new questions, such as “Why does the salamander live under this rock?” or “Why is it that color?”
The learning spirals outward and upward. At Tremont they see a connection between that experience and what they will strive to create on a new campus in the buildings, places that aren’t just low impact on the environment but actually improve it, a goal of the Living Building Challenge.
Education too should be “energy generating,” DiDiego said.
“We teach about ecosystems, and we understand ecosystems to be complicated and beautiful and productive,” he noted, and that is informing Tremont’s approach to its mission too.
