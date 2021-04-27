From a baby toted in a parent’s backpack carrier to octogenarians who have been visiting for decades, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers everyone opportunities to learn.
“The national park is a classroom for people of all ages, and there’s always something new to find and discover,” said Catey McClary, president and CEO of the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, a nonprofit residential education center that operates inside the park.
For day visits, people usually can attend demonstrations at the mills and ranger talks to learn more about the park, but COVID-19 precautions put those on hold.
Efforts haven’t stopped though, from putting information online to revamping the Junior Ranger program, which offers activities to encourage people to learn about and protect the park.
The Plan Your Visit tab on the park website, www.nps.gov/grsm, is a good place to check current options.
“There’s always something more to learn,” said Susan Sachs, education branch coordinator for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park since 2018 and a member of the Smokies staff for 22 years.
“It’s very dynamic and exciting. I never thought that I would stay at any park for more than five years,” she said, noting the ability to work in different parks is one of the benefits of working for the National Park Service.
“I’ll never know this park,” Sachs said. “There’s so much to discover and learn.”
Last year, the park and its partners quickly came together to create Smokiees@home (https://smokieees.org/) to provide information, videos, activities and more online during the pandemic, and that will continue.
The University of Tennessee’s Smoky Mountain Field School (smfs.utk.edu) also has been offering some programs online.
Science in action
The GSMNP draws scientists from as far away as Europe and China for research. “We’re a hotspot for so many different things, if you’re studying everything from (microscopic) water bears to bears,” Sachs said.
The park is changing over time, and observations from visitors are crucial to helping both scientists and managers understand what is happening and how to plan for it.
For example, Sachs said, green tree frogs probably were in Cades Cove for years before a ranger saw one. Now that armadillos have arrived, they are wondering what that will mean for the native salamanders and insects that live in leaf litter.
Sachs said visitors can find beautiful representatives of different ecosystems in the park by pulling over and strolling on one of the marked “Quiet walkway” paths.
While hiking trails can sometimes be crowded and they evolved from other uses, such as old logging roads, the quiet walks were designed for visitor experiences. They are short, not strenuous and showcase a particular area.
Stay a while
Tremont has been facilitating learning in the Smokies for more than half a century, with programs for children as young as 4 through adulthood, from family adventures to wilderness first responder training.
McClary fondly remembers her own sixth grade trip to Tremont. COVID-19 put the brakes on school visits to Tremont for a while, but small outdoor adult programs continued, such as the Southern Appalachian Naturalist Certification program.
This summer Tremont is offering all its usual overnight programs, including Firefly Camp for children ages 4-9 with an accompanying adult. McClary is looking forward to another three-generation visit to the camp, with her mother and her own children.
Tremont also has had smaller groups participating in some popular community science programs, such as bird banding and tagging monarch butterflies.
What sets Tremont apart from a lot of other programs is its student-centered approach, McClary said.
“We’re not lecturing. We’re really trying to invite them into that space, encourage them to use their observation skills and to develop their curiosity to ask questions,” she explained. “It really is a unique way of looking at teaching, because it’s using the outdoors as the teacher in a lot of ways and using the experience of exploring in the outdoors as the lesson.”
It’s an approach Tremont also trains teachers to use on their own, in their school yards.
In a typical year, thousands of students from more than a dozen states visit Tremont, but since last year only a handful of small groups have been on campus. In the fall, McClary said they may have smaller groups, such as one school at a time instead of two. She’s looking forward to a “new normal for next spring.”
This spring Tremont launched the second season of its online Weekly Wonder program, developed in response to the pandemic. The livestreamed and recorded videos encourage people to go outdoors and explore wherever they are.
Tremont also is developing an “all-access pass” for teachers who missed the Tremont experience because of the pandemic. McClary described it as a “virtual field trip,” with videos and other resources they can use in their schools not to replace the Tremont experience but to keep them engaged. The ultimate goal is to bring them to the Smokies.
“There’s no substitute for actually coming to the national park,” McClary said.
Campus to cove
Biology professor Drew Crain first visited the Smokies as a child on a family trip and then began returning in 1998 with his students.
“I can’t think of a place on Earth that is better to be a biologist than Maryville College,” Crain said. “I think I was put on this world to show people how amazing the natural world is, and if I think about where I want to do that, this is the place.”
Crain makes the 19-mile journey from MC to the park often with students, when pandemic restrictions aren’t in place. During the ride, he’ll ask how many have been to the Smokies before, and it’s never more than half. Many of those have been only to touristy Gatlinburg.
“People come from all over the world to experience the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and I think it’s a tragedy that so many people in East Tennessee don’t experience that Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” he said.
“The national park is our big laboratory; the Maryville College Woods is our small laboratory ... and we exposed our students to both,” Crain said, referring to the 130 acres on campus.
With a species discovered just last year, the College Woods now has three known types of salamanders. In a couple of hours in the national park, students may discover eight or nine varieties — still just a fraction of the number that can be found in the mountains known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
When Crain takes students who aren’t biology majors to the park, he said, “I treat that like a shock and awe,” amazing the students with what they can see in just three hours. They learn not only about the species but also how to be respectful stewards, such as not moving the rocks under which salamanders lay eggs.
Upper-level biology students study the impact of environment on larval development with species such as wood frogs. Students also study ornithology, visiting in the early morning and evenings to spot birds.
With COVID-19 precautions, Crain can’t take a van full of students to the park. In typical years, though, his wildlife photography students spend most of their time in the Smokies, including camping trips.
“We will spend days finding stuff in the park to photograph,” he said.
The professor will set goals based on the weather conditions. “A home run day is amphibian, reptile, bird and mammal — great shots of all four of those classes,” he said.
One student’s camera malfunctioned when a bobcat passed nearby, so he returned later and captured shots of it lounging on a log. “Those are memories those students will have for the rest of their life,” Crain said.
He tells his students, “Don’t watch a movie, live a movie.”
His own children still remember the time they huddled under a rock outcropping with him when a thunderstorm came up during a hike in the Smokies. For about 45 minutes they watched the world, such as salamanders crawling out from their hiding spots. “They still remember that as magical,” he said.
The Smokies aren’t just for scientists and photographers.
“I immediately included the Smokies as part of my teaching,” said Andrew Gunnoe, assistant professor of sociology at Maryville College.
One of his first courses when he joined the faculty in 2015 was on the history of logging in Appalachia.
He also centers a first-year studies course, an introduction to college, on exploring the social and ecological history of the GSMNP.
As he notes, the park was created from peoples’ homes, and there continues to be tension between maintaining access for people and protecting the ecological integrity of the park.
“I offer unlimited extra credit for miles hiked in the park,” Gunnoe said.
New high school graduates as well as rising juniors and seniors can earn college credit through the 11-day Great Smokies Experience, a combination of classroom and hands-on learning, but that program was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is a partnership of the college, Tremont and Mountain Challenge, a fitness and outdoor experience company located on the college campus.
Internships
Each summer about three college students have an opportunity to work with scientists from around the world through Discover Life in America, the nonprofit that coordinates an effort to identify and understand all off the estimated 60,000 or more species living in the park.
The All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory already has identified more than 20,000 since 1998, including more than 1,000 that are new to science.
“Right here in our own back yard there’s lot of stuff to discover,” said DLiA Executive Director Todd Witcher.
While the process to officially document a new species takes years, they are being found in the park at a rate of one to two a month, Witcher said.
The interns live in or near the park, and Witcher said they receive “a full exposure to what a small scientific nonprofit does.”
In addition to field and lab work, the DLiA interns participate in board meetings and fundraising, including an annual private viewing of synchronous fireflies.
This summer they will be part of a bioblitz looking for priority groups of plants and animals in the Abrams Creek watershed. “We know a lot about bears. There are lots of groups we know little to nothing about, and those are the priority groups,” Witcher explained, noting mites as one example.
Witcher’s advice for visitors to the Smokies: Stop and see the small things.
“People come to the park with the idea that they really had a satisfying adventure if they see a bear or an elk, and there’s just so much more to it than that,” he said. “The most unusual and fascinating and beautiful creatures are the tiny little things that people walk by all the time and never take a minute to notice.”
