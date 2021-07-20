HISTORY: Great Smoky Mountains National Park was dedicated by Franklin D. Roosevelt on Sept. 2, 1940. Before they became part of a national park, the hills of the Smokies were homesteads to small farmers, and the trees were resources to timber and paper companies like Little River Lumber Co. When the Smokies became a national park, many farmers were forced to leave their homes, and those who were allowed to stay were not permitted to use any of the park’s resources. Now the Smokies are a popular visit for tourists and locals alike. Visit www.nps.gov.
CADES COVE: The Cove is encircled by a one-way, 11-mile loop so that motorists may tour the Cove at their own pace. Cades Cove has the largest variety of historic buildings in the park and offers a lot of opportunity to see wildlife. There is also a campground and numerous trails. Visit www.nps.gov/grsm/plan yourvisit/cadescove.htm.
CAMPING: There are many types of campgrounds offered in the Smokies. The first of these is “backcountry,” which is for backpackers and requires hiking for several miles to find a camping site or shelter. The next two types of campgrounds offered are called “frontcountry” and group campgrounds. Group campgrounds are found in the “frontcountry,” a developed campsite, and house eight or more people. Horse camps are also available and offer hitches and primitive camping facilities. The fee for camping is usually $14 to $23 per night. The Backcountry Office, located at the Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Backcountry reservations and permits can be obtained online at https://smokies permits.nps.gov or by calling 865-436-1297. To make reservations at the five campgrounds, and all group campsites, horse camps and picnic shelters, visitors can go to www.recreation.gov or, alternatively, book reservations by calling 877-444-6777. The system allows campers to reserve specific campsites and to make reservations six months in advance. Group campsites and picnic pavilions can be reserved up to 12 months in advance.
FISHING: Fishing is permitted in the park and is allowed from 30 minutes before official sunrise to 30 minutes after official sunset. All those wishing to fish within the park must have a valid fishing license from either Tennessee or North Carolina. No trout stamp is required. Disturbing and moving rocks to form channels and rock dams is illegal in the park. Fishing is permitted all year in open water. For information on daily possession limits, size limits and bait/lure requirements, visit
HIKING TRAILS: Because the park is open year around, all the trails are also open. Allow yourself some extra time so that the hike can be completed at sunset. To plan your route, download a trail map at www.nps.gov/grsm/plan
yourvisit/hiking.htm or purchase one in person from The Great Smoky Mountains Association. You may also call the Backcountry Information Office at 865-436-1297 for information and to plan your hiking or backpacking trip. Office hours are 9 a.m. until noon.
LITTLE RIVER: Little River is located inside the park and is popular for tubing. There are a number of tubing vendors in Townsend.
TOURS: Touring by auto allows visitors to see the vastness of the park. Most speed limits inside the park are 35 mph. While touring, visitors often see a wide variety of the rich wildlife. Visit www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit or booklets are available.
