It’s been anything but a normal year for Blount’s portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
From the start of 2020, things were changing for the park, beginning with repairs on the Bote Mountain Tunnel over Laurel Creek Road and continuing with changes on when and how visitors can tour Cades Cove.
In the middle of these two big events, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all the facilities in the park from March 24 to May 9, causing the park to register an unprecedented low number of visitors.
GSMNP visitor statistics show that April numbers were down 100.5% from April 2019: By the end of the month, only 146,246 people had come through the Townsend entrance to the most visited park in the United States, compared to 358,000 by the end of April 2019.
Closures caused by the pandemic created these numbers, but before March, the tunnel repairs already had taken their toll, closing Cades Cove to vehicle traffic for nearly two months.
The work was necessary, however.
Years of water damage and general wear and tear meant that the tunnel would eventually become unsafe without maintenance.
North Carolina crews came to Townsend in February and wrapped up construction in late February.
But less than a month later, the Cove was closed again as social distancing standards pummeled the U.S. National Park’s normal operations.
Right before that, data from Google shows people were flocking to the park, especially during weeks when millions of Americans’ work lives just stopped.
In rapid succession, crowds inundated the park, disease numbers spiked nationwide, officials first restricted park usage and then shut it down altogether.
In Townsend, barriers were placed on East Lamar Alexander Parkway where the city ends and the park begins. And for just more than a month, everything was quiet.
Come June, many operations were back to normal and people eager to visit the Cove formed lines that stretched for miles.
By June, campgrounds and visitor centers reopened, even though things like capacities in bathrooms and staff social distancing have changed how the park operates for the foreseeable future.
During a year when parts of the park have been closed longer than they’ve been open, officials are still trying to find innovative and progressive ways to change the way people enjoy Cades Cove.
In March 2020, the park sent out an open survey asking whether or not it should shut down the loop road for vehicles on Wednesdays.
The public responded enthusiastically.
More than 60% of comments sent back to GSMNP were supportive of the move, which begins June 17 and will last until Sept. 30. The pilot study will see if the park should keep the loop road closed on Wednesday indefinitely.
Cades Cove has only become more popular over the years, park spokeswoman Dana Soehn explained to The Daily Times. There’s no longer enough parking.
The park previously was only opened to a vehicle-free time for walkers and bikers until 10 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays.
By the end of the year, park officials say they will have a better idea of how to make changes that will help visitors to enjoy the Cove just as much as they always have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.