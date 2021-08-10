RISING STARS Caden Lawson picked up some valuable experience for the Cherokees at wide receiver last season as a freshman, but coach Ethan Edmiston has been impressed with the sophomore this past offseason and plans to have him take reps at quarterback where he could become even more of an impact for the Greenback offense.

PRESSURE IS ON Cade Brown and Cash Herron will have to step into important roles on the offensive line. The sophomore tandem will start up front for Greenback for the first time and will help determine the Cherokees’ success on offense.

KEY LOSSES Blake Fields starred on both sides of the ball for the Cherokees as a senior in 2020. He totaled 318 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver and had more than 18 tackles at defensive back.

CIRCLE THIS ONE Greenback didn’t get a chance to play region rival Coalfield in the regular season due to COVID issues within the Cherokees program that week, but the two teams squared off in the postseason with the Yellow Jackets winning 26-21 to end Greenback’s season. The 2021 edition takes place on Oct. 8 at Coalfield.

BY THE NUMBERS 4: After a 1-5 start to the season, Greenback won four-straight games late in the season, including a 63-16 thumping of Unaka in the Class 1A Playoffs. 16: The Cherokees 2021 roster features 16 sophomores, many of which will play key roles this season. 9: Micah Franklin was responsible for a team-high nine touchdowns in his first season at Greenback in 2020. The only other players responsible for multiple scores were Austin Barger, Braden Matoy and Cason Workman.

THE CHEROKEES PRINCIPAL: Michael Casteel ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Jessica Spafford HEAD COACH: Ethan Edmiston (1st season) ASSISTANT COACHES: Gray Williams, Tommy Clemmer, Tanner Hanley, Tony Hitson, Samuel McCloud, Zack Martin, Brain Hanley GREENBACK COLORS: Orange & Black CLASS: Region 2-1A HOME: Cooper Field STATE TITLES: 2 — 1987, 2017 PLAYOFF RECORD: 49-27 in 29 appearances LAST SEASON: No team in the area was hit harder by COVID-19 than the Cherokees. Greenback had four games cancelled because of the pandemic — two victories and two forfeits — and it delayed the development of a young roster. The Cherokees flashed some of their talent in their final two regular season games against Midway and Oakdale, as well as their first-round playoff game versus Unaka, winning those three games by an average margin of 36.3 points. The success did not last much longer as Greenback lost to Coalfield in the second round — its earliest postseason exit since 2013.

ROSTER No. .. Name .. Position .. Grade 2 .. Connor James .. WR/DB .. Soph. 3 .. Micah Franklin .. RB/QB/LB .. Sr. 6 .. Caden Lawson .. WR/QB/LB .. Soph. 7 .. Michael Payne .. WR/DB .. Soph. 13 .. Madden McNeil .. QB/DB .. 8th 14 .. Kooper Williams .. WR/DB .. Soph. 17 .. Landon Powers .. WR/DB .. Soph. 20 .. Cody Lewis .. RB/WR/DB .. 8th 23 .. Landon Clifford .. RB/LB .. Soph. 24 .. Carson Workman .. RB/LB .. Soph. 26 .. Darren Ward .. WR/DB .. Soph. 28 .. Lane Cope .. WR/DB .. 8th 33 .. Folsom Silver .. WR/RB/LB .. Jr. 40 .. Terry Stow .. RB/LB .. 8th 44 .. Geo Astudillo .. WR/DB/K .. Soph. 45 .. Dalton Woodruff .. WR/DB .. 8th 50 .. Cade Brown .. OL/DE .. Soph. 51 .. Eli Tyson .. OL/DE .. Soph. 52 .. Sam Garland .. OL/DL .. 8th 53 .. Cade Stinnett .. OL/DL .. 8th 54 .. Cody Hearon .. OL/DL .. Soph. 55 .. Braden Matoy .. OL/LB .. Sr. 57 .. Bryson Owensby .. OL/DL .. 8th 59 .. Braden Lett .. OL/DL .. Fr. 60 .. Isiah Flowers .. OL/DE .. Jr. 63 .. Luke Morris .. OL/DL .. 8th 65 .. Jeremiah Cope .. OL/DL .. Sr. 67 .. Austin Munsey .. OL/DL .. Soph. 75 .. Isaac Akins .. OL/DL .. Fr. 76 .. Jude Brown .. OL/DE .. Soph. 82 .. Luke Bowling .. WR/DB .. Soph. 86 .. Easton Jarrett .. WR/DB .. Soph.

2021 SCHEDULE 08.20 .. Boyd Buchanan 08.27 .. at Oneida 09.03 .. at Sunbright* 09.10 .. Knoxville Webb 09.17 .. Oliver Springs* 09.24 .. Loudon 10.08 .. at Coalfield* 10.15 .. at Harriman* 10.22 .. Midway* 10.29 .. at Oakdale*