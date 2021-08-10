The 2021 offseason has been all about transition for the Greenback football program.
First, head coach Greg Ryan left the program after six seasons to take over as the offensive coordinator at Knoxville Catholic. He was then replaced by former Sweetwater head coach Ethan Edmiston on June 8, a little more than a month before the Cherokees started fall camp.
Now, Edmiston is preparing for his first season leading Greenback, bringing with him a new offense but the same vision for a team that has played in the Class 1A state championship game three times in the past five years, winning it all in 2017.
“(The transition has) been pretty easy,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “The coaching staff from last season is all staying in place, so they’ve been a big help. They already know the kids and what they can do. It’s been good to put the kids in the right positions and installing offense and defense based on what we can do well and what can make us the best team.
“It’s a young team, but Greenback is always expected to win its region, so our expectations are high. The young kids we have are talented and they played a lot last season as freshmen, so we’re excited and we definitely have high expectations.”
What drew Edmiston to Greenback was its passion for football. It’s a passion he had observed from a distance for years, first as a player for George Quarles at Maryville High School from 2000-2003 then as a head coach in neighboring Monroe County at Sweetwater High School.
Edmiston took over the Wildcats in 2015 and led them to three playoff appearances before stepping down in 2018 and taking an assistant coaching position with Sweetwater until the Greenback job opened up.
“Greenback is a big-time football community and they’ve had a lot of success, especially here recently in the last five years,” Edmiston said. “Coach Ryan did a great job, had some really good seasons and it’s just a really exciting place to be, football-wise. I feel fortunate to be here and I’m excited to get started. I just love it here.”
He will have returning talent to work with as the Cherokees look to build off of a 5-5 campaign and playoff berth in 2020.
That talent is headlined on offense by Micah Franklin, a two-way player that starred in Greenback’s backfield last season at quarterback and running back and racked up 347 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns and another 820 yards with four scores through the air.
Franklin was in a similar position to his new head coach Edmiston this time a year ago as a transfer from William Blount.
It didn’t take long for Franklin to transition into a key role for the Cherokees.
“At first, I didn’t know what to expect coming in as a new kid that none of my other teammates had seen play before,” Franklin recalled. “They welcomed me like they had played with me my whole life, which made it easier for me to contribute to the team and play comfortably in order for us to be successful.”
Franklin is transitioning again, both in his relationship with a new coach and into a role in a new offensive scheme, one he has found to be more beneficial for himself and the players around him.
According to Franklin, having familiarity with Ryan’s assistant coaches who stayed on Edmiston’s staff has also been beneficial.
“As a player, the transition of the coach has actually helped me. I’ve been able to learn football in two different coaching styles,” Franklin said. “Coach Ryan was very loud and he created more of a hurry-up offense. Coach Edmiston on the other hand, is a slow-paced coach, which is also good because everyone has time to slow down and think before moving on to the next play.
“Having our assistant coaches back has really helped us mentally because we know that it isn’t a complete change to the team. They stepped up and let us know that nothing is going to change for Greenback football and we will still play as a family on this field.”
Franklin will be splitting quarterback reps with sophomore Caden Lawson, one of the players that Emiston has identified as a rising contributor after playing at wide receiver as a freshman.
“Caden Lawson is going to step in and play some quarterback as a sophomore and last year he was just a receiver,” Edmiston said. “He’s never really gotten a lot of reps at quarterback. But he’s a really talented player so he’ll definitely be out on the field making plays.”
A balance of talented sophomores and seasoned senior leadership could be enough to help the Cherokees to a successful season.
“The seniors coming back, they’re the leaders and they’re very talented,” Edmiston said. “That sophomore class has a lot of good athletes that have stepped up. I’ve been very happy with how they’ve improved and been making plays out here.
“There’s a lot of young kids with talent that we’re excited about.”
Senior linebacker Braden Matoy, who will also play offensive line, anchored Greenback’s defense last season, recording 38 tackles and averaging more than five per game.
He won’t only be tasked with replicating that success as a senior, but passing it on to the younger players on defense.
“I just try to come out here and play the best during the games and practice like it’s a game,” Matoy said. “I want to go hard 24/7 and I try to teach the freshmen and sophomores that you’ve got to toughen up. It’s football, you’ve got to have contact and stuff like that.”
Besides rallying the Cherokees’ defense, Matoy has been instrumental in rallying the team together as they adjust to a new era of Greenback football while maintaining the success and the championship standard the program has come to expect.
For him, it all starts in fall camp.
“I think we need to come together and keep it together in practice and all of the time,” Matoy said. “We just need to show everybody that we can come together as a team with a new coach and win games.”
