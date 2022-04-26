Owners of Townsend businesses from garden centers to coffee roasters to general retailers agree: business now is better than ever before.
Though Townsend residents may live on the peaceful side of the Smokies, their businesses are booming. A major tourist destination in recent years, Townsend has seen a number of new and locally-owned businesses flourish and grow beyond even owners’ hopes.
Kris and Doug Dickman have a little experience with growing businesses. With decades spent as business owners, they settled in Townsend, along with two of their three children, to open All Good Things Garden Center.
The garden center has enjoyed its best years since 2020, Doug Dickman said in a conversation with The Daily Times.
“Number one is, we’ve been found — by Knoxville, Seymour, Maryville. And COVID hit, and everybody thought, ‘well, let’s go to the mountains.’ So they came to the mountains and they started gardening,” Dickman said.
“Our business has always been in this kind of field. People want to feel good at home.”
Their focus in starting All Good Things, Dickman said, was simply to enjoy a working retirement.
“We just wanted a hobby,” at first, Dickman said, before he and Kris discovered the demand for a garden center in Townsend was much greater than they’d expected.
The Dickmans appreciate their work-life balance, and opportunities to care for their young grandchildren. But the garden center evolved past their original intentions, also serving as a center of community.
With many social activities on pause since 2020, Dickman said, the garden center morphed into a new kind of business. It became a place where people could both socialize and lean into the natural beauty of the area, with a hobby that centers nature.
The Dickmans have worked to make the garden center a place of community. “We do a farmer’s market here on Saturdays. People could kind of talk for the first time in a while and take their masks down outdoors.”
“They would hang out here for hours, sometimes, on Saturdays.”
Many of the tourists who visit the center also want a sense of novelty, he said.
“If you look around here, they’ll take one of everything. Whether it’s statuary, whether it’s plants, they purchase it. And it helps, being near the Park,” he said. Both the Dickmans’ business and their personal lives, he told The Daily Times, have been enriched by proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Ashley Patty shares the Dickmans’ appreciation for novelty and the Smokies. A coffee fanatic who grew up amid a caffeine-avoidant family, she moved to Townsend from Nashville at seven and has stayed.
Coffee, she’ll tell you, is a major passion of hers. She started roasting coffee on her own nine years ago.
Throughout that time, she dreamed of opening her own coffee-roasting business. She talked about the idea so often that when her husband suggested that she take the plunge, in January 2020, she had no defenses left — the Little River Coffee Co. opened three weeks later.
“Everything fell into place,” she said. Suppliers came easily. The building space she wanted opened up at the perfect time. But when the pandemic started, she feared for her new business.
Her fears were unfounded.
At first, she said, “It was a little bumpy.” Soon, though, she found herself netting new account after new account. She told The Daily Times that she thought the connection might be that people working remotely wanted to add something new to their work and coffee routines.
People, she said, were intrigued by her roast selection, which includes coffees such as Muir Approved — Medium, the store’s bestseller, which Patty describes as a “honey-washed blend from Nicaragua.”
Patty loves everything about her work, from the roasting process to interacting with clients and getting to know Townsend natives and tourists vacationing in the area, many who return on annual visits.
For Bob Letourneau’s business, Jake’s on the River, a Townsend clothing and gift store, recent years have also been good ones.
Having taken over the store after his wife’s death in 2018, Letourneau, a professional musician from Florida, has dealt with hard times.
But for Jake’s on the River, the past few years have been a lesson in success. The summer seasons attract tourists eager to experience the Smokies and the surrounding area, with great benefits for local businesses.
The store opened in 2010, and Letourneau said that his years of observing its fortunes have lead him to adapt the old saw to the mountains.
“If you can’t make it in Townsend now, you can’t make it.”
