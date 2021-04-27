COVID-19 might have slowed down the Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe in Townsend, but it didn’t stop it.
The Thrift Shoppe, which supports the Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund, reopened at 120 Tiger Drive on April 1, after temporarily closing in December 2020.
The Thrift Shoppe sells items ranging from clothing to home goods to light fixtures. A unique feature of the Thrift Shoppe is the “Guy’s Room,” an area filled with tools and similar items. Members of the Townsend community donate all items to the business, and the store is staffed completely by volunteers.
“The success of the store is based on the local community,” shop Manager Debra Huber said.
Huber unfortunately has to turn away donations from time to time due to space restrictions. Even with the limited space, there are no plans to move from the current location, in what once was the Mary E. Tippitt Memorial Library.
“It took us years to find this place and it was a lot of work,” Huber said, adding a back wall that was falling in had to be fixed, along with water leakage.
The Thrift Shoppe opened in May 2018 and since then the profits have a helped fund Hearts and Hands scholarships. In addition to the thrift store, monetary donations also fund the scholarships. Around 37 other businesses in Townsend have allowed Hearts and Hands to put out donation jars, because every little bit counts, Huber said.
The Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund nonprofit was founded by three women — Dorothy Storey, Grace Jones and Maryanne Ashworth — in 1993, and the first scholarship was awarded the following year in 1994. The money for the original scholarships came from yard sales and Christmas card sales. As the need grew, the women began hosting white elephant sales around Townsend wherever they could find space. When that was no longer sufficient, the nonprofit began searching for a permanent space for a thrift store.
The Hearts and Hands Scholarship is available to all students with a Townsend address attending an accredited school, whether that is trade school or a four-year university. Age doesn’t factor into eligibility.
In addition to the annual Heart and Hands Scholarship, Heart and Hands also awards one Dorothy Storey Scholarship every year. “She was the one who pushed really hard to keep Hearts and Hands active,” Huber said.
The Dorothy Storey Scholarship’s eligibility is based on the same criteria as the Hearts and Hands Scholarship — being a Townsend resident and attendance at an accredited school — as well as the student’s volunteer involvement.
Applications for both the Hearts and Hands Scholarship and the Dorothy Storey Scholarship can be found online at heartsandhandsfund.org.
In 2020, the Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund awarded $31,000 to 20 students. One student was awarded a Hearts and Hands Scholarship, as well as the Dorothy Storey Scholarship. The nonprofit has plans to keep the amount of scholarship money at that same level for the foreseeable future.
“The objective is to get (students) in school,” Huber said.
Students in Townsend have the opportunity to apply for the Hearts and Hands Scholarship and the Dorothy Storey Scholarship until June 30. Recipients will receive a total of $1,500 in scholarship money, broken into $750 per semester. The Dorothy Storey Scholarship recipient will receive a one-time payment of $1,000.
The Thrift Shoppe enforces a strict mask policy, as well as social distancing and hand-sanitizing procedures. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays.
For more information about the Scholarship Fund or the Thrift Shoppe, visit heartsandhandsfund.org or @HeartsandHandsFund on Facebook. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 334 Townsend, Tenn., 37882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.