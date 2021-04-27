More Information

WHERE: 120 Tiger Drive, Townsend

HOURS: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays

MORE INFO: About the Scholarship Fund or the Thrift Shoppe, visit heartsandhandsfund.org or @HeartsandHandsFund on Facebook.

DONATIONS: May be mailed to P.O. Box 334 Townsend, Tenn., 37882.