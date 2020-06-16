More Information

Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe is located at 120 Tiger Drive, Townsend. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. All profits go to fund scholarships for residents of Townsend.

For more information, visit the website at www.heartsandhandsfund.org or visit Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund on Facebook. Deb Huber can be reached at 865-806-9943. The thrift store can be reached at 865-268-5558.

Monetary donations can be sent to Hearts and Hands, P.O.Box 334, Townsend, TN 37882.