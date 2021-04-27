For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the definition of “safe.”
Activities once thought to be risk-free now carry added dangers, including possibly catching the virus or transmitting it to others. Even as vaccination efforts give hope, finding safe ways to spend time amid the pandemic is still a priority.
That’s what makes Townsend an ideal spot for activities during COVID, as the outdoor-focused locale allows for both social distancing and getting in touch with nature, according to Blount County General Services Director Don Stallions.
“Obviously, our outdoor activities offer opportunities for social distancing more than an indoor opportunity would,” Stallions said. “And there’s various outdoor, depending on the time of year, opportunities available in Townsend and all through the national park, which we’re a gateway to.”
Stallions is also chief of Townsend’s volunteer fire department. He said Townsend is both following the normal precautions and CDC recommendations for COVID and is also “open for business” and welcomes tourists.
“There’s a lot of things for families to do in Townsend, especially outdoor activities,” Stallions said. “Not just during COVID, but also there are healthy alternatives to just sitting at home and having your kids play video games.
“Get them out, get them on the bike trails, get them hiking, get them out in nature.”
Townsend was already an ideal hiking destination before COVID, but its trails, including those at popular Cades Cove, are even more useful now that social distancing is necessary.
“Located at the entrance of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cades Cove is a hiking destination in the Southeast with trails fit for every kind of adventurer,” exploretownsend.com, a website ran by the Townsend/Cades Cove Gateway Alliance, states.
“Whether you’re looking for a one-mile or 70-mile hike, you will surely find a trail perfect for you.”
And Townsend’s location provides hikers the opportunity to not only enjoy the exercise, but also do so close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“We’re a gateway to the national park. (People can) just enjoy the natural beauty of the Cades Cove area. There’s a ton of hiking trails around,” Stallions said.
Hiking trails aren’t all that Townsend has to offer in the way of outdoor experiences amid COVID, according to Stallions.
The city’s bike trail lets riders explore the area while cycling, and Townsend’s notable tubing scene, including Smoky Mountain River Rat Tubing at 205 Wears Valley Road, is an option for those hoping to get in the water while distancing.
“We have the bike trail that runs through town that is a really nice option for people to use,” Stallions said. “It gets a lot of use by locals and those who are here on vacation. It runs the length of the city. And then, obviously, there’s tubing when the weather warms up.”
Stallions said cabin rentals are also an option for families to enjoy time together while still social distancing. Lodging spots in the area, including the Dancing Bear Lodge at 7140 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, are also implementing COVID protocols for those staying during the pandemic.
“The property has been deep cleaned and sanitized,” Dancing Bear’s website states. “We are maintaining a schedule of multiple sanitation cleanings daily to ensure safe and comfortable environments for our guests and team. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout our properties. Disposable masks are available upon request.”
A main draw for many vacationers is always eating out, an activity severely strained by the pandemic. Many restaurants have converted to only offering takeout or delivery, and concerns abound regarding the safety of sitting down to eat around others.
But Stallions said Townsend’s restaurants are doing what’s necessary to stay open and safely serve customers.
“Obviously, our restaurants are taking all the precautions that have been recommended and are open for business and are serving their customers as safely as possible,” Stallions said. “We’ve got some good restaurants for people to come and try out.”
