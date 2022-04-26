A highlight of any nature-based venue is visitors’ ability to get off their feet and take a ride to see the sights, and Townsend certainly offers that.
Whether on a horse, motorcycle or personal vehicle, the Peaceful Side of the Smokies is often best explored by riding, allowing visitors to soak up everything at their own pace.
Here are some of the different options for riding adventures in Townsend:
Cades Cove Riding Stables
Looking to trek Townsend with the use of a horse? There are several businesses that allow visitors an opportunity to do so, and one of them is Cades Cove Riding Stables, 10018 Campground Drive, Townsend. Cades Cove Riding Stables offers guided trail rides and carriage rides, so whether visitors prefer to guide a horse themselves or simply ride and relax while sitting back in a carriage, those options are all available. The stables also offer hayrides for those who want to take in the area in the back of a hay trailer pulled by a tractor.
“For expert riders to first timers, a trip back in time through the breathtaking wilderness of Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is an adventure you’ll never forget,” Cades Cove Riding Stables’ website states.
“We have a range of activities available that the entire family can appreciate. All you have to do is choose your own adventure.”
Davy Crockett Riding StablesFor visitors mainly focused on horseback riding, Davy Crockett Riding Stables, 505 Old Cades Cove Road, Townsend, offers mountainous trail rides for various time packages.
All rides are with a guide, and Davy Crockett Riding Stables is open seven days a week, weather permitting, from March to November this year. It can even count Yves Pons, who previously played basketball at Tennessee and now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, and wife Titi Jones as customers, as they visited the Stables in 2020, according to the business’ Facebook page.
“It’s good to have reservations, but walk-ins are welcome when we can get them. We can’t always get them,” owner Anita Vananda said.
“If they’re 5-years-old or older, they ride their own horse. We double babies, so if you have children that are up to four, so long as the adult is small enough to fit in the saddle with the child.
“We’re a family friendly place. We have lots and lots of people that come back year after year after year and show us their pictures of their children from the time they were like five until now they’re 14, they come every year.”
Wolf Creek Rentals
Hoping for a faster, more exhilarating experience? At Wolf Creek Rentals, 7321 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, visitors can book motorcycles to ride down Townsend’s scenic roads.
Wolf Creek Rentals offers numerous types of bikes for rent, including models from Harley Davidson, Honda and BMW. Polaris Slingshot motorcycles, which are three-wheeled and feature a cockpit for seating, are also available.
With so many motorcycle-friendly avenues in the area, those who prefer a bit more speed and modern engineering should get their fix here.
“The staff at Wolf Creek Rentals are all dedicated to ensuring you have the best rental experience,” Wolf Creek Rentals’ website states, “and make sure your next ride through the Smokies is the best one yet!”
Cades Cove Jeep Outpost
For those who want to beef up their Jeep and explore, Townsend doesn’t lack opportunities for that, either.
Cades Cove Jeep Outpost, 8205 TN-73, Townsend, caters specifically to Jeep owners, selling parts, gifts and accessories related to the vehicle. It also hosts events throughout the year and uses them to raise both awareness and money for local organizations like the Cades Cove Preservation Association, Smoky Mountain Heritage Center and the national park.
It is even co-hosting a “Go Topless In the Smokies” event on May 21 to benefit the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center.
“A lot of people these days are just looking for a reason to get out, and a Jeep gives them an opportunity to go a little bit further than what they normally would,” General Manager Dustin Davis said. “And even in an area where maybe trails might be a little more limited, it just gives you an opportunity to get out and experience things (in) a little bit more of an open setting.
“Just enjoy it a little bit more to the fullest, I guess would be the best way to say it. A lot of people like to throw the tops back on their Jeep, take the doors off and just get out and breathe in the mountain air and enjoy it, whether they’re off-roading or not.”
