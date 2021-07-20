In Blount County: Your utilities connection is not always determined by your address; however, that is always a good place to start.
What you need to get started:
ELECTRIC
Alcoa Electric Department: 223 Associates Blvd., Alcoa, TN 37701, Phone: 865-380-4700.
Needed: two forms of valid identification, one must be photo ID, and address of new location. If you are renting, a rent receipt or lease agreement is required. If you are the homeowner, the department prefers that you bring in copies of your closing papers. All documents must reference the same individual signing up for service.
Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative: P.O. Box 1030, 116 Tellico Port Road, Vonore, TN 37885 Phone: 1-877-353-2674.
Needed: Driver’s license, Social Security number, proof of ownership or lease agreement
City of Maryville Electric: 400 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801 Phone: 865-273-3456.
Needed: One form of ID, lease/closing statement or contract
Sevier County Electric System: 315 E. Main St., Sevierville, TN 37862 Phone: 865-983-4065.
Needed: if renting or a mobile/manufactured homeowner on rented lot, bring lease agreement and photo ID. If homeowner, bring official documentation from the title company and photo ID.
WATER
Alcoa Utilities: 223 Associates Blvd., Alcoa, TN 37701. Phone: 865-380-4700.
Needed: two forms of identification, one must be photo ID, and the address of new location. If you are renting, a rent receipt or lease agreement is required. If you are the homeowner, the department prefers that you bring in copies of your closing papers.
Maryville Utilities: 400 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. Phone: 865-273-3456.
Needed: one form of identification, lease/closing statement or contract
South Blount County Utility District: 320 Partnership Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801 Phone: 865-982-3560.
Needed: identification and proof of ownership, if owner of property; identification and lease agreement, if renters.
NATURAL GAS
Atmos Energy: 1639 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville, TN 37801. Phone: 865-379-9290
Needed: driver’s license number, Social Security number or other federal or state identification.
East Tennessee Natural Gas: 262 S. Long Hollow Road, Maryville, TN 37801 Phone: 865-983-0273
TELEPHONE AND CABLE COMPANIES
Most cable, satellite and phone companies offer bundled packages to consumers in Blount County, depending upon area of residence. Check to see whether you are served by the following providers:
AT&T: 866-861-6075 (new Internet service), 844-827-7057 (new TV service)
Needed: Social Security number and address where service is desired
Needed: Social Security number and a credit or debit card
Dish Network: 866-945-4519
Needed: Social Security number and a credit or debit card
Needed: Social Security number and a credit or debit card
Needed: Social Security number and a credit or debit card
