When it comes to ensuring the Great Smoky Mountains National Park operates smoothly and efficiently, the impact of volunteers can’t be understated.
“This is a pretty big park, and so there are lots of things that need to be done, lots of different work projects, some consist of especially dealing with our super fast-growing visitor population,” Parkwide Volunteer Coordinator Sheridan Roberts said.
“Getting volunteer help with that front-line interface with visitors so that they’re well-informed and know how to safely engage with the park and its resources without putting themselves at risk, without putting the resources, the wildlife and the ecology environment at risk.”
Roberts works at the park headquarters in the VIP (Volunteer-in-Park) office, where she coordinates with park service staff who also serve as VIP supervisors.
The supervisors’ goal is to keep volunteers informed and well-trained to complete the myriad tasks available in the park, which features one of the largest and most integrated volunteer programs in the National Park System.
And for any task, there seems to be a volunteer ready to meet the need. Volunteers fill roles throughout the park, whether they be high-profile and adventurous or behind-the-scenes, office-based positions.
Some volunteers work in visitor centers and as rovers on the busy trails and cultural sites that make up the park, interacting with people to make sure their experience is the best it can be.
“These are people who are out there moving, on their feet, boots on the ground, informing visitors about the best way they can spend their next few hours, the few hours they might have to be in the Smokies or choosing the right trail for their family,” Roberts said.
Other volunteers fill roles that are more information and safety-focused, according to Roberts, including working in the park’s backcountry office, where they assist in communication efforts through phone and email. Even others help with the Cades Cove Bike Patrol, work in visitor patrol or even live in campgrounds for certain seasons to keep everything running well.
For those interested in the biological side of the Smokies, there are also chances to adopt different aspects of the park and watch, study and record various scientific information about them.
Litter patrol volunteering has become more popular for those who live in the areas as the number of visitors to the park has increased, Roberts said.
“The litter patrol option is nice in that it allows volunteers to do it on their own schedule,” Roberts said.
And going directly through the park’s VIP program isn’t the only way people are getting involved, either.
For this year’s edition of KT Global, a one-day event hosted by Maryville College in honor of former student Kin Takahashi’s spirit of service, a group of alumni patrolled certain areas of Cades Cove and picked up litter, including cigarette butts, which group co-chair William Osborne said is a major problem in the park.
“I just was trying to think of something that would be meaningful, fun and that everybody could get into,” Osborne said. “So the first thing I thought of was Cades Cove. I contacted Sheridan (Roberts) at the park service and everything just kind of went from there.”
The group braved adverse weather to give back to the park. It even visited the grave of Dr. Arthur Randolph Shields, who taught biology at Maryville College, wrote “The Cades Cove Story” and is buried at Cades Cove Methodist Church, during its day of volunteering.
“So really it was a win-win,” Osborne said. “You’re getting together with alumni, you’re doing something constructive, and the park really needs it.”
Another way for outsiders to get involved in volunteering is through Smokies Service Days, which take place on certain dates and are based around certain themes, allowing volunteers to make an impact across various parts of the park.
As for those considering volunteering, Roberts knows it’s a big step. She recommends potential volunteers find an area that they’re passionate in, which will allow them to get the most out of their their time giving back.
“Volunteering is so different than working for a paycheck,” Roberts said. “Your passion is going to carry you through many, many different challenges you will face any time you’re taking on a commitment like that.”
“I do think our volunteers just lend the kind of warmth and meaning to the experience of visitors that lasts as long or possibly even longer than the selfies and the sunsets and the bears, all that stuff,” she added.
“They connect the dots. They’re like the stars in the night sky, just kind of guiding and helping people have a better experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.