The Great Smoky Mountains National Park boasts 850 miles of hiking trails, but the waterways for aquatic life dwarf that.
“We believe we have 2,900 miles of perennial waterway, so that’s any little trickle that’s flowing year-round,” said Caleb Abramson, National Park Service fishery technician at GSMNP. “We probably have around 700 miles of fishable water, that we know fish inhabit.”
An estimated 20% of the parks waterways have not yet been fully explored, up every tributary and prong as far as the fish persist to record the mileage.
While black bears, salamanders and synchronous fireflies may be the first species that come to mind for the park’s more than 14 million visitors a year, the fish are an important draw too. Any list of the 50 best trout streams in the United States probably includes the Little River, according to Steve Young, president of the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Trout aren’t the only thing to see in those waterways.
“I’ve gotten to see fish species that most people didn’t know exist,” Abramson said. “We have 70 fish species in park,” including colorful specimens such as the tangerine darters and rosyside dace.
“It’s amazing what a snorkel and mask will really open up your eyes, not just to the fish but the macroinvertebrates, a fancy way of saying aquatic insects,” he said.
“Anywhere in the Smokies the water’s so clear you can see stuff so clearly with goggles that you can’t even when you’re standing in it looking down,” said Ian Rutter, an LRCTU member. “But once you get your face down in the water you really can see all those fish in the rocks and swimming around.”
Value of volunteers
Like may aspects of the park, volunteers play a vital role in protecting the water resources.
“Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a whole, we rely on a lot of volunteers,” Abramson said. “We’re able to operate because so many people love this park in the community.”
The mission of the nonprofit Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is to protect and restore the cold water resources and watersheds in and around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Trout Unlimited is ostensibly about fishing, but it’s really about conservation,” said Young. “TU is more than just a bunch of old guys talking about fishing … It’s a lot about conservation, and it’s based on volunteerism. It couldn’t be done without volunteers.”
“Everything we do is about taking care of the streams so that the trout thrive. When the trout and the fish in the streams thrive, that means we have clean water for us as well,” said Charity Rutter, a member of the Little River chapter.
That includes collecting water samples for analysis at the University of Tennessee, assisting with fish surveys and restoration of the native brook trout, and participating in cleanup activities.
“I got my start in the park volunteering with Trout Unlimited,” said Abramson. “It was an excellent way to get my foot in the door,”
In the fisheries department volunteers contribute more than 2,000 hours a year in service, and that work pays dividends. “It’s worth something to the government,” Abramson explained, because the value of volunteer hours can be calculated as matching funds for grants.
What’s in the water?
About every six weeks Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited members and other volunteers travel five different routes to take water samples on the Tennessee side of the national park.
What the volunteers call the “Gentleman’s Route” around Cades Cove barely requires leaving the truck to dip bottles into the water, while another is about a 15-mile hike starting at Clingman’s Dome.
The water quality monitoring in the park checks for atmospheric deposition of chemicals including sulfur, nitrates, sulfates and ammonium.
“Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a headwaters park; we don’t have any streams flowing into it. Everything here originates at a spring source and flows out,” Abramson explained. “All of our pollutants are non-point-source; they come in from atmospheric deposition.”
The data does more than show the impact in the park. “We can then show that data to the policymakers,” he said. “It actually has had a significant impact on emissions standards in the region.”
Richard Barnes, a member of LRCTU who coordinates volunteers for the water sampling and other activities said, “It’s a real opportunity to get involved hands on, working in streams — quite safely I might add — to make things happen, to be a part of the park, not just a looky-loo.”
“It is 10 times batter than walking along a path in the park,” Barnes said.
Finding the fish
With the help of the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited and other volunteers, the national park has been restoring the native brook trout species to areas where it disappeared because of logging and farming a century or more ago.
“It’s imperative they have shade to keep the water cool, as well as clear, kind of pebbly, bottom for spawning,” Young explained. The brook trout survived only in the highest reaches of the Smokies where the loggers couldn’t go.
When the Smokes became a destination for sport fishing in the 20th century the streams were stocked with brown trout and rainbow trout. Restoring the brook trout first requires removing rainbow trout from the stream and then transporting brook trout from another area within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The TU volunteers also work with the national park on monitoring studies, which involve shocking and counting fish in a stream.
With a relatively dry winter and fall in 2021, this year Abramsons said, “We’ll probably have very good recruitment of younger fish.”
While they may be smaller on average, the populations will be higher than the past four or five years.
Because the fish in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are native and haven’t been stocked since the 1970s, they aren’t easy to catch.
“These fish are very skittish,” Abramson said. “Kingfishers, blue herons, water snakes are all predators to these fish, and the water is gin clear. The biggest secret to catching these fish is just not spooking them, not being seen.”
“People think its ridiculous, the idea of skulking around to catch a trout, but that’s just how the game works here,” said Abramson, advising stealth and wearing earth tones.
To avoid bringing nonnative invasives from other areas into the Smokies waterways, clean and dry boots coming from outside the region. In addition to using a brush to clear dirt, you can use a 10% bleach solution. Abramson said when he was in graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania, “I would freeze my boots. I would put my boots in a trash bag and freeze them.”
Where to look
“There’s so much of the park that very few people ever see,” Abramson said. “There are so many spots in the park that would put many of our more popular waterfall hikes to shame, in my opinion.”
“Don’t consult Facebook or Instagram for ideas on where to go, because if it’s been published on there everybody’s going to be there with you,” he advised. “Enjoy a streamside pull-off. Enjoy it for what it is. Look at the rocks, look at the trees, look at the insects. Just tune everything out for a bit.”
“Large land mass parks like the Smokies, they’re meant to be enjoyed for what they are, wild lands, and you don’t have to go to the most popular trailhead to find nature,” he noted. “Stop and get out (of your vehicle); do some exploring on your own.”
“I highly encourage people: Buy a map; put the phone away. Live a little. Just be sure to bring your basics, enough water, et cetera, but take a quiet walkway. There’s no rule against walking a little bit off the roadway; just keep aware of your surroundings.”
“If you want entertainment you can go to a show in Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg,” he said. “If you want fulfillment and enjoyment, you can find it in the national park.”
“Enjoy this wild spot of America in the southeastern U.S. There’s nothing else like it,” Abramson said.
