Volunteers with the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited are making sure new generations grow up appreciating the importance of water quality and the fish that live in the streams.
Chapter volunteers work with teachers in a dozen area schools to raise fish every semester in 50-gallon tanks and release them in the Little River in Townsend, outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
A few schools are on a waiting list for a volunteer to check in weekly, and a demonstration tanks is located at Little River Outfitters.
Students can’t wait to get involved, according to Jim Jeswald, who coordinates the program. At Lenoir City Middle School the teacher has them write a resume to apply for the roles of caring for the fish, monitoring water quality and charting the data.
When the students go to release the fish first they learn about the water in the stream, the bugs that live there and will become food for the trout, and other fish already in the stream.
“I was amazed when we started this program how many of the kids did not realize that our drinking water came out of this river,” said volunteer Charity Rutter.
“They started taking so much ownership in those fish and the river and wanting to take care of it and make sure it is clean,” she said. For example, students at Townsend Elementary will tell adults not to throw trash and to be careful where they clean cars.
Another way to educate youth is the John Thurman Smoky Mountain Trout Adventure Camp, a program of the Tennessee Council of Trout Unlimited and the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. The program for boys and girls ages 12-15 includes snorkeling and fishing with experienced mentors.
