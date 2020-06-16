Preventing invasive species

2018 Alert: Whirling disease has been detected in the Watauga River in North Carolina for the past two years, and this year it was reported in Watauga Reservoir (and river) in Tennessee.

This area is not far from the northern boundary of the Park.

Do not be the one responsible for bringing these destructive hitchhikers into the Park: Didymo (rock snot), gill lice, whirling disease in trout, New Zealand mud snail, quagga mussels, and zebra mussels.

For shoes, waders, lures, tackle and anything that will touch the water or shore, the following procedure should be followed, preferably before leaving your home:

• Scrub every speck of mud, seaweed and debris off of the items.

• Soak them in a hot, 5-percent solution of chlorine bleach for 10 minutes.

• Thoroughly dry the items and keep them dry.

Exposure to sunlight for several days and/or storing the items in a freezer for at least eight hours is a bonus.