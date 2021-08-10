RISING STARS Markel Fortenberry possesses all the physical traits of a Division-I wide receiver — size, length and speed — so his commitment to Liberty on June 11 came as no surprise. The senior ranks as the No. 37 player in the state, according to 247Sports, and is poised for a breakout campaign after hauling in 21 catches for 389 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.

PRESSURE IS ON There is little doubt that Maryville will be able to score points, but a defense with so many new faces has a lot to prove. DJ Burks and Zach Braden are solid anchors, and Mike Bethea and Frankie Diaz were significant contributors a year ago, but how the rest of the new starters settle in will be critical in the Rebels getting to championship form.

KEY LOSSES Maryville loses three linebackers who accounted for 90+ tackles in Lou Burchfield (125 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries), Erik Townsend (99 tackles, two interceptions) and Brock Garner (91 tackles, three sacks). The Rebels are confident in the players tasked with replacing the second level of their defense, but they have large shoes to fill.

CIRCLE THIS ONE Maryville and Alcoa is typically the must-see game on the Rebels' schedule every year, but the Battle of Pistol Creek may take a backseat to Maryville's bout with Powell — the Class 5A favorite — on August 26 as part of MyVLT's Rivalry Thursday. The Panthers boast the highest-rated players in the state for the next two years in senior defensive lineman Walter Nolan and junior wide receiver Adarius Redmond.

BY THE NUMBERS 1,460: Junior running back Noah Vaughn and seniors DJ Burks and Markel Fortenberry return after finishing second, fourth and fifth, respectively, on the team in yards from scrimmage a year ago. The trio combined for 1,460 of Maryville's 4,487 yards (32.5%). 9: DJ Burks was seemingly near the ball on every defensive snap last season, logging nine interceptions last season. The Appalachian STate commit finished one interception shy of tying the program record set by Lee Bristol in 2009. 40: Maryville has been defeated by an average margin of 40 points in its last two games at Oakland High School. However, the road to the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl would go through Maryville is all goes right this season, and the Rebels have beaten the Patriots in each of their last three meetings inside Shields Stadium.

THE REBELS PRINCIPAL: Heather Hilton ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Landon Harris HEAD COACH: Derek Hunt (5th season) 54-4; Playoffs 16-2 ASSISTANT COACHES: Kenny Cobble, Adam Hendricks, Jason Hicks, Nick Myers, Chad Ramsey, Joe Robinette, Jeremy Russell, Ryan Tallent, Ricky Upton, Brandon Waters, Chase White, Mike White, Nick White MARYVILLE COLORS: Red & Black CLASS: Region 2-6A HOME: Jim Renfro Field at Skeeter Shields Stadium STATE TITLES: 17 — 1970, '76, '78, '98, 2000, '01, '02, '04, '05, '06, '07, '10, '11, '13, '14, '17, '19 PLAYOFF RECORD: 131-24 in 41 appearances LAST SEASON: The expectation Maryville faces every season is to win a state championship, but it is easy to understand why it was unable to achieve that goal in 2020. Oakland was by far the best team in the state, handing Maryville its worst lost since 1936 before beating Ravenwood by 23 points for the Class 6A state title. That loss should not overshadow a season that saw the Rebels win by an average margin of 26.6 points in its previous 12 games.

ROSTER No. .. Name .. Position .. Grade 1 .. DJ Burks .. WR/DB .. Sr. 2 .. Noah Vaugh .. RB .. Jr. 3 .. Zach Braden .. LB .. Sr. 4 .. Cade Wheeler .. DB .. Sr. 5 .. Carson Jones .. QB .. Sr. 6 .. Noah Linebaugh .. DB .. Sr. 7 .. Charlie Schwaiger .. QB .. Jr. 8 .. Cannon Johnson .. RB/DB .. Jr. 9 .. Eli Hames .. RB/DB .. Jr. 10 .. Caleb Dunford .. WR .. Jr. 11 .. Isaiah French .. WR/LB .. Jr. 12 .. Carson Jones .. WR .. Sr. 13 .. Carter Cox .. WR/DB .. Sr. 14 .. Zeek McCoy .. QB .. Soph. 15 .. Eli Cobble .. WR/DB .. Jr. 17 .. Hutton Jones .. WR/DB .. Soph. 18 .. Drew Wallace .. WR/DB .. Jr. 19 .. Markel Fortenberry .. WR/DB .. Sr. 20 .. Jaydan McCord .. RB/DB .. Jr. 21 .. Caleb Graham .. DL .. Jr. 22 .. Noah Hunt .. WR/DB .. Jr. 23 .. Ty Elder .. DB .. Jr. 24 .. Julius Toto .. WR/DB .. Sr. 25 .. Jackson Phillips .. HB/RB .. Sr. 26 .. Tezz Dozier .. RB/DB .. Jr. 27 .. Keyshawn Harper .. LB .. Sr. 28 .. Gage LaDue .. RB/LB .. Soph. 29 .. Cody Barton .. WR/DB .. Soph. 30 .. Hunter Olivet .. WR/LB .. Soph. 31 .. Wyatt Russell .. WR .. Jr. 32 .. Jonah Arms .. HB/LB .. Fr. 33 .. Brayden Hoy .. LB .. Sr. 35 .. Caleb Reeves .. RB/LB .. Soph. 36 .. Jacob Morris .. RB .. Sr. 37 .. Drew Hair .. LB .. Jr. 38 .. Dylan Mills .. DB .. Soph. 39 .. Grant Sexton .. DB .. Soph. 40 .. Billy Queen .. DB .. Soph. 41 .. Royal Curtis .. RB/DB .. Soph. 42 .. Evan Griffith .. DB .. Soph. 43 .. Jacob Richmond .. LB .. Jr. 44 .. Peyton Cooper .. LB .. Jr. 45 .. Elijah Prach .. LB .. Jr. 46 .. Hunter Ogle .. HB/LB .. Jr. 47 .. Braden Hearon .. DB .. Soph. 48 .. Race Irwin .. RB .. Jr. 49 .. Braylen Hall .. DB .. Soph. 50 .. Jay Adams .. OL .. Jr. 51 .. Mark Owens .. OL/DL .. Soph. 52 .. Jac Carter .. OL/DL .. Soph. 53 .. Austin Mullins .. DL .. Sr. 54 .. Cal Grubbs .. OL .. Jr. 55 .. Mike Bethea .. DL .. Sr. 56 .. Brandon Huskey .. DL .. Jr. 57 .. Adrian Gumm .. OL .. Sr. 58 .. Tristan Swank .. DL .. Jr. 59 .. Carlos Yanez .. OL .. Sr. 60 .. Luke Roberts .. OL/DL .. Soph. 61 .. Cody Fling .. OL/DL .. Soph. 62 .. Jackson Whitehead .. OL .. Sr. 63 .. Cameron Gribble .. OL/DL .. Jr. 64 .. Thomas Lanagan .. OL .. Sr. 65 .. Riley Knox .. OL .. Sr. 66 .. Connor Wise .. OL .. Sr. 67 .. Damon Morgan .. OL/DL .. Sr. 68 .. Alex Self .. OL/DL .. Soph. 71 .. Maddox Stott .. OL/DL .. Jr. 72 .. Houston Ratledge .. OL .. Jr. 73 .. Chase Mogridge .. OL/DL .. Jr. 74 .. Sal Schito .. OL .. Sr. 75 .. Trevor Abdella .. OL .. Sr. 76 .. Bryce Goins .. OL/DL .. Soph. 77 .. Logan McGlamery .. OL/DL .. Soph. 78 .. Blake Heckmann .. OL .. Soph. 79 .. Aidan Edwards .. OL/DL .. Jr. 80 .. Josh Paulson .. DB .. Jr. 81 .. Eyden Greer .. LB .. Sr. 82 .. Jace Vincent .. DL .. Sr. 83 .. Jason Manaker .. DL .. Jr. 84 .. Bramm Weatherly .. DB .. Soph. 85 .. Kiyas Watts .. WR/LB .. Jr. 86 .. Eli Elkins .. TE/HB .. Soph. 87 .. Sam Sheppard .. TE/DL .. Jr. 88 .. Jax Kirby .. WR/DB .. Jr. 89 .. Sam Young .. TE/LB .. Soph. 91 .. Corbin Price .. K/P .. Jr. 92 .. Will Morgan .. K .. Soph. 94 .. Charles Trentham .. K .. Sr. 95 .. Frankie Diaz .. DL .. Jr. 96 .. Blaiden Sauls .. DL .. Soph. 98 .. Owen Steffes .. DL .. Soph.

2020 RESULTS Maryville 49, William Blount 7 Maryville 34, Cleveland 7 Maryville 14, Alcoa 9 Maryville 28, Bearden 0 Maryville 27, Farragut 3 Maryville 35, Fulton 0 Maryville 35, Bradley Central 13 Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12 Maryville 21, McMinn County 2 Maryville 45, Heritage 8 PLAYOFFS Maryville 1, Science Hill 0 (COVID) Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6 Maryville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 28 Oakland 49, Maryville 7