The déjà vu Maryville experienced inside Ray Hughes Stadium is the lasting memory of its 2020 campaign. An instant classic with county rival Alcoa, a 20th consecutive region championship and Maryville coach Derek Hunt becoming the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins all fell by the wayside once the Rebels ran into what Hunt described as the “buzz saw” known as Oakland in the Class 6A state semifinals.
DJ Burks could not think of a more apt description.
“It was definitely hard being on the field and feeling like you’re helpless,” the senior safety told The Daily Times. “I was doing everything I could possibly do, and it didn’t seem to matter. That’s probably the hardest thing that I had to deal with.”
However, that understanding did not make the program’s largest margin of defeat since 1936 any easier or the motivation that stemmed from it any less palpable. The Rebels’ best may not have been enough last season, but over the offseason, they worked tirelessly to make their best better.
It is the same storyline the 2019 Maryville team entered the season with after losing to Oakland, 38-0, in the semifinals the year before. It turned around and went 15-0, including a 42-21 victory over Ravenwood for the program’s 17th state championship.
The Rebels hope to find a similar redemption this season.
“We really just want to get to that state championship game,” senior quarterback Carson Jones said. “That’s always been the goal with this class since seventh and eighth grade: to win a championship together. The biggest goal this offseason was to get bigger, faster and stronger and get ready to hopefully play that Oakland team in the semis and play for a state championship.”
Maryville seems equipped to make that a reality.
Jones threw for 2,001 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 76.8% (152-for-198) of his passes last season and is primed to shoulder more of the offensive load in his second year as the starting quarterback.
“Any time you have a returning quarterback, you’re going to go as they go most of the time,” Hunt said. “He had a phenomenal junior year, but he has gotten a lot better in the offseason. He’s worked hard and he has a strong drive to be better, and I think he will be.”
The Furman commit is surrounded by some dynamic weapons, most notably junior running back Noah Vaughn and senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry, and an offensive line consisting of Carlos Yanez, Jay Adams, Cal Grubbs,
Trevor Abdella and Adrian Gumm should allow for the offense to run what it wants.
Vaughn amassed 610 yards from scrimmage (404 receiving, 206 rushing) and eight touchdowns on 81 touches while Fortenberry, a Liberty commit, hauled in 21 catches for 389 yards and six touchdowns.
“I think our potential as an offense is high, but potential just means you haven’t done anything yet,” Hunt said. “There is a lot to prove there, but when you have some of those guys returning, it makes you feel better. It always starts with your offensive line, and if you can find ways to run the football, it opens everything else up.”
The defensive side of the ball has more question marks with it having to replace nine starters.
Senior Mike Bethea and junior Jason Manaker will rotate at defensive end, replacing Hagan Webb, who logged 52 tackles (10 for loss). Junior Frankie Diaz fills in for the graduated Thomas Roberts and junior Caleb Graham takes over for Zach Braden at defensive tackle with Braden transitioning to linebacker.
Seniors Keyshawn Harper and Brayden Hoy and junior Peyton Cooper will all serve as first-year starters at linebacker alongside Braden. Burks is the lone returning starter in the secondary and will be joined by Fortenberry, Carter Cox and Cannon Johnson rotating at corner and Eli Hames and Noah Linebaugh at safety.
“All the new faces realize what they have to do to be able to succeed,” Braden said. “That’s something that me and DJ don’t have to preach to them because they already know that.
“If we do everything we need to do — watch film throughout the week, learn our keys and learn offensive tendencies — I think we have the potential to be a really special group.”
The parallels from two years ago continued when Maryville struggled against Knoxville Catholic in its opening scrimmage on July 30. The Rebels will happily endure anything else that compares them to one of the best teams in program history as they attempt to follow in their footsteps.
“There are enough really good players, there are enough kids who want to succeed, there is enough drive and there is enough leadership to do what they want to do, but you just never know,” Hunt said. “That is what makes this fun. We get to go try it and see what happens. I think this team can be really good, but time will tell if it’s going to be good enough to win it all.”
The players in the Maryville locker room are convinced that their laborious offseason and their continued drive can make them a juggernaut likened to Oakland of last season. The Rebels are prepared to prove it during the gauntlet laid out in from of them — one that includes bouts with Powell, Alcoa, Knoxville West and Science Hill, and a new region that includes Farragut and Bearden.
“I definitely want to go out how the 2019 team did, going 15-0,” Burks said. “That’s definitely the goal and the standard for this season.
“We still have to get better as the season goes on, but coach (Jason) Hicks was saying last week that it takes what it takes. If we have what it takes, it’ll happen, and if we do the right things now, it’ll definitely help us for the road ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.