Massey Electric spends about $150,000 a year on its apprenticeship program training electricians.
“Our return on investment is huge,” said Rick Heath, director of training and safety, even though workers are under no commitment to remain with the company.
“We give them an opportunity, and we make them into really good electricians,” he said. “We train everybody to the quality and safety standards that we need here at Massey.”
“We’re just trying to make people the best electricians they can be. That’s the only way Massey’s going to grow,” because its reputation is key to earning new business, Heath explained.
Since 2012 Massey Electric has increased from 142 employees to 258, and all of its project managers started as apprentices.
In their first year apprentices start earning $11-$13 an hour and that rises every year. But if they perform well they can receive raises and bonuses that could quickly have them at $20 an hour. In the current economy there’s also plenty of opportunity for overtime work.
At the same time, Massey Electric covers the cost of instruction, materials and exams for the apprentices. “You can get a career as an electrician that doesn’t cost a dime,” Heath said.
People trained by Massey have gone on to earn a contractor’s license and start their own business, but Heath said many return to work for the company. “Some of our foremen have been with us 36 years,” he said. “You can have a whole career and stay right here.”
“We want them to stay here, but if they move on and prosper somewhere else, that’s still a success for the community,” he said.
“We’re looking for that man or woman who wants to work hard, come to work on time. From there, we can give them the training to have that career — not just a job, but a career — as an electrician,” Heath said.
“Anybody can have a job,” he said. “Not everybody can have a career and raise a family.”
Massey Electric is among several Blount County employers who have well-established apprenticeship programs. The school districts have created another pipeline that began enrolling students this year, Tennessee Valley Youth Apprenticeships.
One night a week
Across Massey’s three locations about 90 people are enrolled in its four-year apprenticeship program.
Typically apprentices work on a job site from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from September to June they attend class from 5-9 one night a week. That’s a minimum of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours in the classroom each year.
After four years, Massey pays for them to take the National Electric Code exam in Asheville, North Carolina, for accreditation in five states. They also will be certified through the Department of Labor, a credential recognized across the county.
Through an articulation agreement with Pellissippi State Community College, apprentices who complete the classes at Massy’s Alcoa office also will receive up to 25 hours of college credit toward an associate’s degree.
Safety first
“The first thing we do is put them through a three-day skill training,” Heath said, taught by a retired foreman. “They teach them how to bend conduit, put on switches, pull some wire. Just to get them orientated and what the parts and pieces are called. Give them a little head start for when they get out in the field.”
The first class in the first year will cover the OSHA 10 certification for workplace safety, and workers who already have that credential receive credit for that class. Next comes first aid and CPR, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, followed by the NFPA 70E, training to avoid electrical hazards.
“We need to maintain a really good safety record to get these jobs,” Heath said. “So if we want these $10 million electrical jobs, that’s part of the components.”
Combining the classroom with on-the-job training allows apprentices to see the practical application of what they are learning and bring onsite knowledge to class. When an instructor in a recent class showed apprentices older styles of lightbulbs they may encounter in the field, one immediately recognize a style from a job where he had worked in Oak Ridge.
The workers learn how to work with the latest systems, such as PLCs, the programmable logic controllers used in manufacturing. “We teach our guys not only how to install them but how to control them,” Heath said.
Many paths
While Massey can’t put workers on a job site until they are 18, it also offers internships for high school students, who may work for a year or two in the warehouse pulling parts for jobs.
Massey also recruits from the industrial electrical program the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, hiring workers or offering a 90-day paid internship to start. TCAT students can receive credit for their experience and knowledge, possibly entering apprenticeship program at year two.
In addition to new construction the company has various divisions that cover a wide range of work, from installing new audio/visual systems to providing maintenance for industrial facilities. Electricians can continue to industry-specific training, such as how to install fire alarm systems.
Massey electricians worked for more than a year on Strong Hall at the University of Tennessee, including on heating, air conditioning and lighting systems controlled by sensors.
“Everybody needs electricians,” Heath said. “We’re always busy, but right now we’re extremely busy.”
That’s true across the skilled trades, he noted.
“We need people, and there’s free training, and we can provide not just a job but a career, something they can use for the rest of their lives and have a good paying job no matter where they go in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.