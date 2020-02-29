Colt Davis started working part time at Clayton Homes in 2003, while he was a student at the University of Tennessee. Last year he become president of Clayton Supply.
“When I reflect back on the success I’ve benefited from, it’s really not mine, “ Davis said. His journey is just one example of how mentors, leadership, training and opportunities can align.
In what he considers his first real job, Davis worked 15-20 hours a week in lead generation at Clayton. “It was a great college job,” he said.
While he initially majored in mechanical engineering, Davis said he discovered during his sophomore year that wasn’t his passion. Instead he earned a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management.
Davis said he always has enjoyed having a holistic perspective on the way a business operates and how the core elements work together, from securing raw materials to improving efficiency.
As he approached graduation from UT, one of his first mentors at Clayton set up a series of conversations with others for Davis to learn more about the company. “I didn’t fully understand the opportunities on the manufacturing side of the business,” he said.
Lifelong learning
“I was really looking for a place where I was going to be given an opportunity to learn, to participate in projects,” Davis said. “Learning, growing, development was a big driver for me.”
He worked for about three years as a marketing analyst, but early on because of his interest in supply management Clayton allowed him to work on other projects.
For example, after Hurricane Katrina he helped arrange for about 300 homes to be delivered to a Federal Emergency Management Agency staging ground in Arkansas.
Davis also worked on analytics for Clayton acquisitions.
His next position was in business development for the building division, working on national accounts for three or more years.
“I knew that at some point I wanted to get into an operational role,” Davis said, and during a general managers conference in 2011 he expressed his interest in Clayton Supply. Later that year he moved to Alabama to serve as director of operations for that arm of the business.
That year Davis also began Clayton’s “Ignite” leadership development program.
“In its most basic form, Ignite is about becoming the best version of ourselves,” he said. Through a series of workshops and other activities over a year or more, participants discover their own weaknesses and the behaviors that can make them more effective, both as a leader and a person, he explained.
Clayton’s Ignite program is offered at three levels of leadership, from Gateway for those just beginning in management to Excel and then, for upper management, a program called “Discover, Connect, Lead.”
Growth with purpose
At Clayton Supply, “we were growing rapidly,” Davis said, with two startups and an acquisition in 2013.
He became vice president of Clayton Supply in 2015 and president last year.
“We work to solve problems to help the supply chain operate more efficiently,” Davis explained, with operations ranging from milling to windows.
The focus is on building a higher quality home while removing waste and fostering innovation, he said, “so we are providing a family with a very high quality home at an affordable cost.”
Supply chain management encompasses more than purchasing and transportation. “You’re trying to understand how a network of facilities can work better together,” Davis said, pointing to examples from other large companies.
“Amazon today is showing how efficiency in how a supply chain functions is able to get products to customers in a way that 10 years ago we would have never thought possible,” he said.
Davis knows that Clayton’s purpose, “Opening doors to a better life,” could sound like buzzwords to outsiders, but he said it reflects a culture that extends from serving customers to fellow team members.
At its core, everything is focused on the mission, and it’s that work that employees find fulfilling. “What is more inspirational than providing a family a home?” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.