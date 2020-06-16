With access to nature, winding curves from scenic roadways and an area rich in history, the Townsend area is a dream for motorcycle riders and attracts them from across the country.
Scott Maddox, owner of Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, recommends riders unfamiliar with the area check out the newly opened “Missing Link” section of the Foothills Parkway, the Cherohala Skyway and experience the world-renowned Dragon — an 11-mile section of U.S. Highway 129, which contains 318 consecutive switchback curves.
“A rush you have to feel to believe,” Maddox said of riding The Dragon.
The “Missing Link” section of the Foothills Parkway was a 1.65-mile gap between Walland and Wears Valley.
The Cherohala Skyway is a 43-mile National Scenic Byway from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, to Robbinsville, North Carolina, according to the skyway’s website. The skyway winds through North Carolina’s mountains for 18 miles and descends another 23 miles into deeply forested Tennessee backcountry.
Riders also can traverse the Blue Ridge Parkway that goes from Newfound Gap in the Smokies to Cherokee, North Carolina, where the road opens up to stunning long-range views of the rugged mountains and pastoral landscapes.
Motorcyclists are adventure seekers, and riders experience the elements more so than when driving cars.
“Unlike in an automobile when you sort of pass through society watching it go by, I feel like on a motorcycle you are really engaged in part of what is happening around you,” Maddox said. “You tend to notice the slight change in temperature, the smell of moisture in the air, and you tend to notice things you might have otherwise just passed by your entire life. Your senses are really just heightened as a motorcycle rider.”
Last year, Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson was named the top Harley-Davidson dealership in the United States, as determined by the company’s Bar and Shield Awards.
The corporate recognition evaluates the more than 700 Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country in 12 categories, including customer service, motorcycle sales, service competency and operating margins.
GSM Motorent
In addition to finding motorcycles for purchase at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, riders can visit GSM Motorent, 7321 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, for a variety of rental bikes, such as dual sport bikes, adventure touring bikes, cruisers and Can-Am Spyder three-wheelers, all of which are meant to “reflect the diversity of riding.”
Debbie Dickie, who owns GSM Motorent with her husband, Dan, told The Daily Times last year that dual sport bikes — street-legal bikes capable of riding both on- and off-road surfaces — are extremely popular, especially in the Townsend area.
“There’s gravel roads around Cherohala Skyway, Chattahoochee and Highway 31 that people don’t know too much about,” she said, noting that many of the unmarked routes can be accessed with dual-sport bikes.
Punkin Center
For those looking for a more immersive experience, Punkin Center Motorcycle Resort, 7304 Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, is a biker-friendly campground that offers rental cabins and bunkhouses, as well as space for tents or recreational vehicles. Only 9 miles from the Tail of the Dragon, Punkin Center Motorcycle Resort has its own deli and pub and hosts major motorcycle events and rallies throughout the year.
