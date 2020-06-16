Favorite rides near Townsend

Often considered one of the best areas in the nation for motorcyclists, Townsend is just a short drive from several popular riding destinations, including:

• The Dragon: As America’s No. 1 motorcycle and sports car road, an 11-mile stretch of U.S. 129 with more than 300 curves is considered the top motorcycle destination in the area.

• Cherohala Skyway: Known as the area’s “best-kept secret,” the mountainous “Million Dollar Highway” connects Robbinsville, N.C., with Tellico Plains and crosses through the Cherokee and Nantahala national forests, providing ample scenic views.

• Foothills Parkway: From Walland to Chilhowee, Foothills Parkway travels along the western ridge of Chilhowee Mountain, offering soft curves and panoramic mountain vistas.

• Great Smoky Mountains: Through Great Smoky Mountains National Park from Townsend to Cherokee, N.C., the tranquil ride on Little River Road features plenty of natural scenery.

• Moonshiner 28: Quickly becoming a must-ride roadway for motorcyclists, Moonshiner 28 stretches through waterfalls and historic towns for 103 miles from the Tail of the Dragon to Walhalla, S.C.

• Devil’s Triangle: The 44-mile loop, just north of Oak Ridge in the mountains of the Cumberland Plateau, offers some of the tightest and steepest switchbacks in the area on Tenn. 116.

• Six Gap: The 77-mile long “figure 8” crosses six mountain “gaps” in Georgia’s northern mountains.

• Diamondback 226: Just off Blue Ridge Parkway, 50 miles north of Asheville, the 38-mile diamond-shaped loop includes portions of mountainous roads in the Little Switzerland area of North Carolina.

• Blue Ridge Parkway: Pegged “America’s favorite drive,” the 469-mile highway presents ample scenic overlooks and endless vistas from Great Smoky National Park in North Carolina to Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

• The Snake: From Mountain City to Bristol, the Snake on U.S. 421 features 33 miles of almost 500 curves through three mountains and Holston Valley.

• Devil’s Drop: A four-mile stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway that includes a 1,660-foot drop.

• The Rattler: A two-lane back road that threads 30 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains from Maggie Valley to the Hot Springs area of North Carolina.