Julie Andrews wasn’t talking about Townsend when she sang that the hills are alive with the sound of music, but she might as well have been.
From tourism-sponsored events to weekend jams at area businesses to campsites along the Little River from which the sonorous strains of acoustic instruments drift, music isn’t just an activity in the Peaceful Side of the Smokies: It’s a way of life that’s been passed down from generation to generation of mountain families in much the same way other skills and trades have been.
“I feel compelled to keep it going; it means more to me to continue tradition and try to preserve it because in today’s time, a lot of traditions are falling away,” Jay Tipton, music director of the Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day, told The Daily Times several years ago. “There’s nothing wrong with change, but you need to remember these types of things — craftsmen who come up there and do blacksmithing and woodworking and things like that. We’ve got to preserve it, because if we don’t, it’ll disappear, and future generations won’t know anything about it.
“For me, and for a lot of folks, it’s an emotional thing every year. I don’t know who I’m going to see or not see come fall or the next spring, but we’re all a community. We’re like family, and we just care about one another. There have been times I’ve been emotional and nearly cried after the fact, and when you get up there and you’ve done a good show and the dancers are dancing and musicians are playing and everybody’s having a good time and enjoying it, it’s a type of euphoria you can’t get anywhere. It’s the best feeling in the world.”
Tipton took over as the music director of the festival, which until 2022 was held every spring and fall for 30 years, back in 2017. Before him, it was a position occupied by Charlie Monday, who was one of the festival’s original founders back in 1992. At the time, Old Timers Day was a celebration held in Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; so many people attended that crowds and traffic turned it into a two-hour ordeal just to get into the event.
To help alleviate stress on the Park Service, Monday and two other volunteers organized the first festival in nearby Townsend. It was one night only, from 6-9 p.m., but before the final band performed, passersby had filled the parking lot of the Little River Railroad Museum and were parking along the shoulder of the road.
The next year the festival moved over to the Smoky Mountain Visitors Center, but it was still a laid-back affair; Monday and the founding volunteers would wander the festival grounds, find a group of pickers jamming together and ask them to get on stage and perform until they could find another group willing to do the same thing. It was all local, but word eventually spread, and out-of-town pickers and professional musicians began showing up, wanting to play. Thirty years later, the festival has become a weekend-long event that is equal parts celebration, music showcase and history class. From craft demonstrations to cooking, from guided wildflower walks to storytelling, from book signings to bluegrass music, it’s an homage to a lifestyle that’s intricately woven into the fiber of native East Tennesseans, and it’s become a showcase for the small mountain hamlet where Tipton grew up.
Last year, however, Blount Partnership — the county’s tourism organization under the umbrella of which the festival is organized — announced that the festival would be held every fall instead of twice each year in order to avoid unpredictable spring weather patterns and to make room on the calendar for other events, like the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival. The change will make the festival more of a marquee event, said Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir.
“One of the interesting things about this festival is that the musical acts we have don’t get paid,” Muir told The Daily Times last year. “The performers, the pickers, they’re all your friends and the family members you grew up with, and they’re picking on the porch or in the jammer’s tent, and then they hit the stage and play. And all of them are really good musicians, even better than some of the professionals in Nashville. As a music fan, you can listen to them play or even walk up in the middle of a song, if you play yourself, and jump right in, and that’s something you don’t see at a lot of other festivals.
“We give a lot of credit to that to our longtime music director, Charlie Monday, who handled it for a number of years. Jay Tipton took over several years ago, and he started playing this festival when he was 9 or 10 years old, so he’s lived this music for his entire adult life. He’s really in touch with the musicians, and he does a great job of recruiting them to come play, and we really appreciate his efforts.”
Just as the seasons come and go to Blount County’s high country, so too do opportunities to experience live music. Case in point: The annual “Pickin’ Porch” concert series, held for years at the Wood-n-Strings Dulcimer Shop in Townsend, won’t be returning for 2022, save for tentative special occasions. Other venues, however, are more than happy to fill the gap.
The Townsend Abbey, for example — located at 7765 River Road — features live music every Friday and Saturday evening. Whether it’s longtime local musician (and Blount County commissioner) Jeff Jopling to Sevier County songwriter Kirk Fleta to top-notch talent like Kevin Mahoney and Chris Long, the Abbey has become a bastion of acoustic folk, country and blues designed to entertain and serenade, in much the same way as the river that flows through this town.
Over at the newly opened Peaceful Side Social Brewery + Craft Kitchen (7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway), there’s live music most Friday nights as well, and while they don’t have regularly scheduled live music, places like the Little River Pub and Deli (7503 Old Highway 73) and The Artistic Bean (8027 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway) are music-friendly establishments where a traveling troubadour with a guitar might post up and play a tune or two, should they feel so led.
Looking for more structured musical fare? Look no further than the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Drive, which features one-off performances; a Specialty Concert series featuring artists like Grammy winner Dom Flemons or bands like On the Border, an Eagles tribute act; to the regular Sunset Music Series, featuring local artists for a nominal fee. All Heritage Center shows begin in the spring and run through fall and take place, weather permitting, in the outdoor amphitheater where every seat has a spectacular view of the nearby mountains.
Outdoor concert series aren’t limited to just the Heritage Center, however: Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro, 7140 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, holds an annual concert series called “Live on the Lawn” that features everything from bluegrass to indie-folk, all of it anchored by the roots music that’s as much a part of the landscape as the river that cuts through the heart of this town.
Music-centric events abound, but music is such an integral part of the mountain experience that even other festivals and events program live bands as part of the entertainment lineup. The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival, the Smoky Mountains Scottish Festival and Games and the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, which all take place in Townsend, feature performances throughout the day, and if you have the funds, you can go even bigger: Over at the luxury resort Blackberry Farm, just down the road in Walland, performances by Little Big Town and Emmylou Harris are just held annually for guests who want to pay a little extra for an intimate experience.
“These concerts offer a musical mix that encompasses roots, folk, Appalachian and bluegrass music, sounds that are all indigenous to East Tennessee,” Heritage Center Director of Operations Logan Hull told The Daily Times in 2019. “Sharing the music is part of our mission.”
