Running back and linebacker Chris Finley will play multiple roles this fall, including kicker. “People never think of a guy kicking off and doing PAT/field goal as a linebacker,” Hammontree said. “But he’s really worked hard in those two areas. He takes a lot of pride in that.”

Hammontree dubbed senior lineman Sean Galyon, who plays both center and nose tackle, as “probably one of the best (linemen) in the county” and “a true leader.” Galyon is tasked with leading a line corps that’s experienced, but graduated several key players.

The Mountaineers graduated their leading rusher from last season, Kobe Johnson, who made a huge impact in his one year playing high school football and signed with Maryville College. Johnson ran for 557 yards and three touchdowns on 90 rushes last season; he averaged 6.1 yards-per-carry, and it will be tough to fill his shoes.

The Mountaineers defeated Seymour, 29-7, last season for one of their two wins. Heritage goes on the road Sept. 24 to face the Eagles this season, and if they can extend their winning streak against their county foe, it could instill confidence in a Mountaineer squad.

BY THE NUMBERS

3: Heritage needs just three wins to improve on last year's 2-8 record. The Mountaineers last won three games in 2017.

1,099: Former starting quarterback Zach Hollman threw for 1,099 yards last season. Matching that mark would prove a lot for whoever Heritage's starter is this season.

10: Coach Tim Hammontree enters his 10th season at the helm of the program. The former Maryville head coach is still working to instill a winning culture at Heritage.