Heritage coach Tim Hammontree had a plan for his Mountaineers this offseason, and it was fairly cut and dry.
“We went two hours a day doing nothing but (strength and conditioning),” Hammontree told The Daily Times. “Instead of trying to incorporate football drills and everything that goes with it, we just worked on speed and worked on strength, and continued to try to gain as much confidence as possible when it comes down to that.”
That confidence will be crucial for Heritage this season, as the team looks to improve on last year’s 2-8 record, its best since 2017, while competing in a new region. The Mountaineers moved down a classification to Region 2-5A from Region 2-6A as part of the TSSAA’s 2021-23 classification cycle.
Heritage’s new region opponents include Cocke County, Sevier County, as well as Knoxville’s West, Central and Halls high schools. It’s said goodbye to the likes of Cleveland, McMinn County, Ooltewah, Bradley Central and county foes William Blount and Maryville, though the Mountaineers will still host Maryville on Aug. 20 in their season opener.
Confidence and a new region slate may bring optimism, but Hammontree is keeping it all in perspective.
“We have people on our schedule that, of course, are as good as any 6A (team),” Hammontree said. “When you go to Knoxville West and Knoxville Central, Halls High School, those people are for real. It’s not a joke.”
The Mountaineers have 51 players on the roster, including nine freshmen, and most of them are skill position players. That’s partly why strength training has been so important for Heritage this offseason.
“Offensive line-wise, we’re down to like four or five guys that are going to have to go both ways,” Hammontree said. “And we don’t have anybody waiting in the wings that are linemen. Skill players, or people that play skill positions, they make up 80% of our team.
“Commitment to the weight room and the strength stuff has been big. We’re not a physical team. We don’t have a choice on putting 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, 270-pound linemen out there, and most high schools don’t.”
The Mountaineers will break in a new starting quarterback after former starter Zach Hollman graduated and signed with Maryville College. Hollman was Heritage’s go-to signal caller since midway through his sophomore season.
Junior Kyle Headrick and sophomore Wesley Deck have been competing for the job; they both saw time on junior varsity and played in a few Friday night games last season.
Deck attempted just one pass — an incompletion — and had three carries for one yard in varsity action last year. Headrick didn’t log any stats.
“Real hard workers,” Hammontree said. “They’re dedicated to the game, and we’re glad to have them.”
Whichever quarterback lands the job will look to connect with junior receiver Chase Ridings, a returning starter and multisport athlete. Ridings and senior lineman Sean Galyon are not only key members of the Mountaineers’ on-field unit but also captains.
“We elected them at the beginning of the year, and they’ve done a good job leading,” Hammontree said.
Hammontree also pointed out senior receiver and defensive back Austin O’Conner, who will also play free safety, as a player who could have a big impact. O’Conner, also a multisport Heritage athlete, has stepped up, improving his physique and presence and has a passion for football, Hammontree said.
O’Conner said Heritage’s receivers have been arriving early to practice so they can run routes with the quarterbacks, crucial for a program breaking in a new starter. He’s simply focused on achieving one key goal during his final campaign.
“We haven’t had a winning season in who knows how long,” O’Connor said. “We’re just trying to get out there and have a winning season. That’s really all it’s about, and having fun.”
Heritage’s running game may be tough for opponents to defend, as the Mountaineers boast senior Daniel Foxx and junior Cayleb O’Conner, Austin’s brother. Foxx averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season and was the team’s second-leading rusher, totaling 540 yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries.
Those backs will be hoping Heritage’s veteran offensive line can open up holes for them. Galyon hopes the group’s time playing together will translate into wins at the line of scrimmage.
“It’s a tough group of guys,” Galyon said. “And we’ve just been together for a long time, so I have high hopes for this line. … I’m really excited to see what this experienced group of linemen can do.
“(The team is) really balanced all around. I wouldn’t say there’s one person that really sticks out right now, but we are solid all the way around.”
Defensively, senior wide receiver/defensive back Justice Breazeale is a key cog in the Mountaineers’ secondary. He snagged two interceptions last season, tied for best on the roster, to go with 20 tackles.
If Breazeale and the rest of Heritage’s defense can produce such turnovers this season, it will go a long way in helping take pressure off the offense.
However the Mountaineers’ season plays out, Hammontree isn’t looking for compassion from onlookers regarding depth or talent. He’s seen the work his team has put in to hit its marks.
“We don’t want any pity from anybody about whether or not we’ve got numbers or what we’ve got and what we don’t have,” Hammontree said. “We’re just working hard.”
