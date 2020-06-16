Dean Stone had a vision. He imagined a road that would one day open the vistas of the northwest side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He advocated for it relentlessly. Worked for it over decades.
He lived long enough to see its completion from one end of Blount County to the other.
On Sept. 23, 2019, what would have been his 95th birthday, family, friends and VIPs gathered for a dedication of the Dean Stone Bridge on the Foothills Parkway.
As people gathered at the edge of the bridge to see the bronzed marker affixed to the granite stone wall overlooking Wears Valley and Townsend, park Superintendent Cassius Cash paused to offer his respects.
“Mr. Stone, I know you’re watching us today, and we want to say to you, ‘Happy birthday,’ and we appreciate your support and your help in making today happen and we would like to unveil your birthday gift today,” Cash said.
It had been a long time coming. Congress authorized the Foothills Parkway in 1944. Stone fought for it almost from the beginning, starting when he was hired full time by The Daily Times in 1948.
Elected officials responded by getting funding for the Foothills Parkway, piece by piece, session by session. It wasn’t easy. They demonstrated their appreciation for Stone’s efforts with the bridge’s dedication nine months ago. That wasn’t easy either. It took an act of Congress and a presidential signature.
Maryville native U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., was a fellow advocate for the parkway. Stone recruited him early on, bringing Alexander on board at The Daily Times as a student correspondent for Maryville High School.
“No one worked harder for the Foothills Parkway than Dean Stone. No one celebrated the Great Smokies more enthusiastically than Dean Stone. And no one told the story of Blount County and its residents longer and better than Dean Stone,” Alexander said at the dedication.
Alexander and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Jan. 16, 2019, introduced legislation to name the Dean Stone Bridge. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on March 12, 2019. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan, R-Tenn., now retired, had introduced the legislation in the House of Representatives.
“Dean Stone worked with us from the very beginning. I can tell you the first money I got earmarked almost 30 years ago in Washington was $3 million to resurface the Foothills Parkway, and that came from Dean,” Duncan said.
Dean Stone Bridge is part of the 1.65-mile section of Foothills Parkway known as the “Missing Link.” The engineering challenge and expense of building the parkway along this steep mountainside threatened to scuttle the project before the road was connected from Chilhowee Lake in Blount County to Wears Valley in Sevier County.
Stone related the travails of two redesigns of the “Missing Link,” and continued to support a fix.
“It seems rather obvious to us that the Foothills Parkway makes even more sense today than it did when our forefathers conceived the idea. And likely it will be needed even worse in the years ahead. … The need is even greater now to provide a better circulation of traffic in and near the park, especially to offer options to crowded areas such as Cades Cove,” Stone wrote in an editorial.”
“It is time the federal government began keeping its commitments such as that for the Foothills Parkway!”
One of the invited guests to the dedication was Daily Times Publisher Carl Esposito. He didn’t work with Stone until the end of the longtime editor’s career. But he was well aware of how Stone’s career was intertwined with the paper and of his dedication to the Foothills Parkway.
“Dean, of course, is so much a part of The Daily Times history, and, of course, The Daily Times is very supportive of his efforts that carried on for years on this project. What a perfect day for him to look down upon us as it’s being dedicated,” Esposito said. “Couldn’t get much better.”
