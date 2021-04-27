Walking along Chestnut Top Trail many times will bring hikers to a ridge between Tuckaleechee Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On one side, preserved natural forests roll over mountains for miles, and on the other side, Townsend, with its single stop light, is nestled in the valley.
It is one of many trails and ridges around Townsend. The city is a gateway to the park and surrounded by the Appalachians. Tourists bring in revenue as they escape the hustle and bustle and experience the quiet countryside among the mountains.
More than a century ago, W.B. Townsend used lumber, labor and income from the 80,000 acres of land he owned as part of the Little River Lumber Co. to urbanize the city that took his name.
The origin of the mountain names in the area are traced back to the people who first settled there.
The four apostles — Matthew, Mark, Luke and John Mountains — are some of the first distinguished peaks along state Route 73 driving into Townsend from Maryville.
Inez Burns in “History of Blount County, Tennessee: From War Trail to Landing Strip, 1795-1955” traces the origin of the names to Edward Kinzel. He named the four mountains that surrounded his Kinzel Springs Hotel after the first four books of the New Testament, the apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Rich Mountain
The trailhead at the foot of Rich Mountain is less than 10 miles from Townsend and situated at the park border. It is also the divide between Tuckaleechee and Cades Cove.
Allen Coggins in “Place Names of the Smokies” writes that Rich Mountain was once called El Dorado, meaning “the golden” in Spanish. After mining California gold fields, a man came to Rich Mountain searching for gold but never found any; his mine pits are still visible from the nearby road.
Rich Mountain Loop is 8½ miles long and passes by John Oliver’s cabin, which is held together by gravity and puzzled corners. He and his wife, Lucretia, were the first white settlers in Cades Cove.
As legend goes, the Cherokee kept Oliver and his wife alive their first winter by leaving food outside their shelter, according to Jeremy Lloyd, an educator who manages field and college programs at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Carson Brewer described the blossomed flowers in the spring, the changing leaves in the fall and the broad look at the main range of the Smokies along the trail in his book “Day Hikes of the Smokies.”
Cades Cove is to the left and Tuckaleechee Cove to the right. The delicate purple petals of iris flowers, fiery fields of flame azaleas and flower clusters dangling from locust trees like bunches of grapes bloom in April or May. In the fall, leafy foliage ranges from the deep reds of scarlet oaks to the soft yellows of tulip trees.
Chilhowee Mountain
A little farther from the city than Rich Mountain is Look Rock Observation Tower on Chilhowee Mountain.
“You have panoramic views,” Lloyd said. “You can see from up there down into (the valley). You can’t see the town of Townsend, but you can see all the mountains surrounding it.”
Before European arrival, Chilhowee was the name of a Cherokee Indian village. The name translates to either “the valley of many deer” or “deer burning,” according to Coggins.
Ooskuah, the chief of the settlement, was given the English name Old Abram or Abraham, and Abrams Creek is named in honor of him. The campground there is for traditional tent camping and is popular for hiking and fishing without large crowds.
Peculiar peaks
Fodderstack Mountain is about the same distance as Chilhowee from Townsend. Will Walker settled Walker Valley with his wife, Nancy Taylor. When he was young, he looked at a distant mountain and thought it was shaped like a mound of livestock feed.
“And he said, ‘That mountain in the distance there looks like a stack of fodder, and I’m gonna live at the foot of that someday,’” Lloyd said.
Chimney Tops Mountain is also famous for its shape. From a distance, two spires resemble chimneys, with the highest summit reaching nearly 4,800 feet.
Years of erosion formed the distinguished peaks that the Cherokee name Duniskwalgunyi translates to “gap of the forked antler,” according to Coggins.
Brewer writes that the hike along Chimney Tops trail is about 4 miles long, steep and potentially hazardous because of the sharp and sometimes slippery slopes. It is one of the shorter hikes in the area and has spectacular views of the landscape below.
On the trail, the sound of rushing water replaces cars and traffic. A wooden planked bridge crosses over a stream flowing down the rocky mountainside. Manmade steps of wood and stone are carved into the earth. When the skies are full of condensed clouds, the soft white wisps extend to the edge of the horizon. The surrounding mountain peaks break the blanket of white here and there.
