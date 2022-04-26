Many special places are defined by their history, backstories that are available to enjoy and explore. Townsend is certainly no exception. Located at the entrance to Smoky Mountain National Park, it offers a gateway into a storied pioneer past where history is present and part of a continuing connection. Here then, is a list of must-see destinations for those whose fascination for history is an essential part of any adventure.
The place to begin is, quite naturally, the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 East Lamar Alexander Parkway. It’s located, naturally enough in Townsend, nearby Cades Cove. The friendly staff is eager to offer information on accommodations, restaurants, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, and the various attractions that allow visitors to explore the historical sites that are so essential to the area’s history and continue to share its story today. In addition, the Visitor’s Center features a gift shop run under the auspices of the Great Smoky Mountain Association, allowing guests to take a piece of the experience home with them.
The natural next stop is the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Dr. The museum features an array of galleries, as well as an Appalachian village containing 13 historic structures dating from 1802-1960, all restored and furnished to tie into the period when they were originally constructed. Several of the structures were actually transported from their original locations and rebuilt onsite.
Taken in tandem, the Heritage Center provides an excellent resource for anyone and everyone who seeks to understand and appreciate the legacy of the Native Americans and the original pioneers who first came to the region and established their settlements. Not surprisingly then, the Center defines itself as a museum whose mission is to preserve, interpret and share the history and culture of the diverse people who came to call the area home, both settlers and indigenous people. To that end, it offers exhibitions, artifacts and programs that provide educational insights and cultural enrichment, as well as both permanent and temporary exhibits — including the East Tennessee Mountain Culture display and the Main Gallery, home to the Native Americans of East Tennessee Collection, and The Transportation Gallery, showcasing early modes of East Tennessee transportation. In addition, an outdoor amphitheater offers live musical entertainment during those months when the weather permits.
The Dark Island Swinging Bridge, 7802 Old Highway 73, literally allows visitors to step back in time and experience a genuine relic of Townsend’s past, when foot travel was the only means of spanning the Little River. Visitors can feel the swing and sway of this historic wooden bridge which is closed to car traffic and accessible only by foot. It’s a thrill to peer down at the rushing water while capturing a glimpse of the resident wildlife that call the river home.
Speaking of transportation, , 7747 E Lamar Alexander Parkway, serves the same purpose, that is, to preserve the heritage of the historic Little River Lumber Company and the Little River Railroad which served its needs. Now a free museum, it collects, preserves and displays the history of these two companies, which were originally founded in 1901, by the city’s namesake, W.B. Townsend, and a group of investors who purchased nearly 100,00 acres of timberland along the Little River and its tributaries.
It eventually grew to become one of the largest commercial logging operations in Southern Appalachia. In its 38 years of operation, the company encompassed 150 miles of railroads and gathered 560 million feet of timber. Townsend itself was founded as a result of the company’s expansion and soon after, the tourism industry began to flourish. In 1982, The Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum was established as a nonprofit organization, incorporating a Shay engine that had been used in the logging operation, and an original train depot that was relocated to Townsend and subsequently furnished with memorabilia dating back to the days of the railroad and lumber operations.
Those that want to go deeper into Townsend’s past — literally as well as figuratively — would best be advised to visit Tuckaleechee Caverns, 825 Cavern Road, one of the most spectacular sites in the Smokies.
The Caverns welcome over 60,000 visitors a year, from March to November, giving a glimpse of an amazing, often unseen, underground world that encompasses some 7,000 caves and ranks as one of AAA’s highest rated tourist attractions in the U.S. It’s also one of the longest series of underground caves east of the Mississippi River. A mile long loop takes visitors into the caverns, some 400 to 600 feet below the surface of the surrounding mountains and through an area that stretches all the way to Cades Cove.
Along the way, they pass a series of spectacular underground vistas, plateaus, rock formations, stalagmites, stalactites, and a stream of water that runs throughout the entire length of the caverns.
