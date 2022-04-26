It’s believed that when the Scots-Irish settlers of early America pushed through the Southern Appalachians and reached the descending slopes into what would later become the state of Tennessee, they looked upon the land and called it good.
With its misty hills, temperate climate and land that was both unforgiving and bountiful depending on where fields were plowed, the valleys and meadows that make up what’s now Townsend surely reminded them of home. And that, say organizers of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, makes it altogether fitting that for the first time in 2022, the event will be held in the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.
“The festival originally started out in Gatlinburg before moving over to Maryville College,” said Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir. “Now, we’re moving back into the mountains, and getting closer to those roots gives it more of a true highland games feel. We think it’s definitely a positive for Townsend.”
Established in 1981, the event was originally known as the Gatlinburg Scottish Festival and Games and was held each year at Mills Park in Sevier County. When organizers of the nonprofit event began looking for an alternative location because of traffic congestion and growing competition from other events and tourist attractions in Sevier County, Maryville College officials stepped in and made the board an offer. The deal was signed, and the festival was renamed the Smoky Mountain Highland Games at Maryville College. Given the college’s ties to Scotland, from the institution’s mascots to a number of revered traditions, it made for a natural partnership.
In 2011, the first year the event was held at Maryville College, attendance doubled in size over that of the Gatlinburg games. Exit interviews taken by Blount Partnership after the first year in Maryville showed that 26 percent of visitors came from out-of-town, meaning that the event was a boost to the area economy as well. While Townsend business owners have no basis for comparison given that 2022 will mark the first time the festival is held there, they’re cautiously optimistic.
“With the success they’ve had at Maryville College, we anticipate it’s going to be a tremendously large gathering that will be very welcomed here,” said Michael Talley, owner and operator of the Talley Ho Inn who also happens to be the mayor of Townsend. “We think it’s going to be a nice fit, and it ties into our cultural heritage here as well. We think it’s going to be a very beautiful setting, having it at the (Smoky Mountain) Visitor Center with the mountains surrounding it, and we’re just hoping for nice weather.”
Weather always makes a difference: In the second and third years on the Maryville College campus, rain dampened attendance, but organizers also went back to the drawing board in order to let potential attendees know that it’s about so much more than just athletic competitions.
To be clear: The games are still an integral part of the event, but they’re not competitions in which contenders are sponsored by Nike or wear matching uniforms. If anything, highland games are a reflection of the hardscrabble nature of rural life in the Scottish Highlands … or the Southern Appalachians in the 18th and 19th centuries.
That hearty spirit is celebrated at the games, which is as much a display of brute strength and brawny displays of physical prowess as it is the accompanying musical entertainment. The various athletic events hearken back to the days most people associate with the film “Braveheart,” when Scottish clan life centered around the village, agriculture was a way of life and war was an ever-present possibility. From the tossing of sheaves with a pitchfork to the heaving of a 56-pound stone hammer to the flipping of a 150-pound caber — essentially the size of a shortened telephone pole — Highland Games athletes are the focal point around which all of the rest of the pomp and circumstance revolves.
But organizers have labored long to make the food, the music, the whiskey tasting, the dancing, the clan tents and so much more just as important a part of the festival as the games themselves. That led to a rebranding in 2014, from the Smoky Mountain Highland Games to the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games. Organizers have doubled their efforts to get the word out about all of the auxiliary activities taking place around the athletics, and every year, various events and activities were added to the mix, from children’s games to a 5K to a craft beer tent.
The appeal of the event lies in both its exotic nature and its familiarity: It’s a celebration of a foreign culture but not one so far removed from that found in East Tennessee. One of the biggest draws to the event is genealogy: Attendees can visit the booths operated by the various attending clans and search for their surname, or their mother’s maiden name, in a book of names that fall under the banner of that particular clan. The allure of claiming Scottish ancestry, especially in East Tennessee, is indicative of the admiration Americans have for their Scottish kin, and many of those Old World qualities were called upon to survive in the often unforgiving terrain of the Appalachians during the nation’s infancy. Rough-and-tumble mountain people from the highlands of the British Isles, many of whom labored under oppressive kings for centuries while scraping a living out of the land, made for ideal settlers in East Tennessee.
Last year, according to festival Vice President Keith Austin, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games set an attendance record rivaling its inaugural year, with anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people turning out for the two-day event. Many attendees found parking scarce, and organizers, Austin said, were at a crossroads: The home of the Scots had run out of room.
“Maryville College has been an incredibly good host for 10 years, and this year the college is still involved as an independent sponsor of the festival,” he said. “For 365 days a year, Maryville College’s job is educating students, and even though we only need two days, at some point there’s going to be a conflict of schedules or planning, and this wound up being one of those things where we couldn’t see a way to grow it.”
It was an amicable parting, and Maryville College administrators have already begun excavating some of the festival grounds to build the Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track. And because of Blount Partnership’s improvements to the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center in Townsend, as well as the acquisition of surrounding property to expand the grounds, festival planners felt the move to the Peaceful Side of the Smokies would be a natural fit.
“Logistically, there are some good things and some challenges,” he said. “For one thing, there’s a lot of land, a lot of room for parking, a lot of room to do what we need to do. It’s kind of a bittersweet thing to leave Maryville College, which has been a wonderful host, but it’s something we needed to do if we’re looking down the road to grow the festival.
“Blount Partnership has already put in 80% of what we need. Electrical hookups are in the ground, so we won’t have to run cables everywhere. We’ve got a space worked out for the athletics and the pipe and drum bands, and I think it’s all going to come together very, very nicely. It’s a different layout, but I think it’s a layout that gives festival-goers a great experience, and we’re already tracking ahead of last year in terms of ticket sales.”
And with that potential increase in attendance comes the hope that those visitors will be a boon to Townsend businesses. Already, Austin said, three lodging and hotel establishments in the town have signed on as festival sponsors, so they’ve got skin in the game, so to speak. And for those who live in the Walland and Townsend area, the proximity of the event gives them another tentpole festival that will showcase Blount County’s own highlands in a way that may encourage repeat visits during other times of the year.
“A lot of people who haven’t been often ask me, ‘Why would I go? It’s a Scottish festival, and I don’t own a kilt; I’m not sure I like haggis; and my last name doesn’t start with M-C,’” Austin said. “Well … it’s a festival, and festivals are a lot of fun. It just happens to be a festival with a really distinct flavor of Scottish culture.”
