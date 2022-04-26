Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games

WHEN: May 21 and 22

WHERE: New location — Townsend Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy. in Townsend)

2022 TICKET PRICES AT THE GATE

Two Day Pass: $35 (all day Saturday including ceilidh and all day Sunday)

All day Saturday: $20 (includes Saturday evening ceilidh)

Half day Saturday - after 3 p.m.: $15 (includes ceilidh)

Sunday: $15

Children 15 and under: FREE

Online advance: Closes May 1, 2022.

DISCOUNTS: First responders, seniors, veterans, active duty military, and students upon showing their credentials at the gate will receive a discounted ticket price. Saturday: $15, Sunday only: $12 and Two day pass: $25. (Must show ID at gate)

SAVE THE DATE 2023

Visit: https://smokymountaingames.org to find dates for the 2023 festival and to order advance tickets.