Blackman: The Tornadoes permitted 27 yards on 37 plays during their 35-7 season-opening bludgeoning. They didn’t even allow Blackman to cross midfield. The Blaze’s only score came on a 34-yard fumble recovery from Todd Lark. Blackman’s efforts to move the football proved futile. The Tornado defense recorded 11 tackles for loss and allowed four first downs. Their performance helped the offense overcome a shaky start, as the Tornadoes scored four touchdowns in the final 17 minutes to turn a competitive game into a rout.
Austin-East: The Tornadoes rolled to a 55-0 victory at George “Dusty” Lennon Stadium in their Region 2-3A opener. Alcoa’s defensive line pushed A-E’s offensive on every snap, enabling the Tornadoes to record 14 tackles for loss and limiting the Roadrunners to a net of minus-15 yards of offense.
Scott: The Tornadoes were forced to settle for a field goal on their opening drive, but they eventually found some rhythm on offense en route to a 38-0 win at home. Alcoa sophomore Zach Lunsford shined at quarterback, completing 10 of 12 passes for almost 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Highlanders.
Maryville: One yard separated Alcoa from being able to put Maryville away. A two-possession lead already seemed insurmountable against another dominant defensive performance from the Tornadoes, and another scoring drive would have sealed the 92nd Battle of Pistol Creek before the final quarter even rolled around. Maryville senior defensive end Hagan Webb was not going to let that happen. Webb stuffed Alcoa senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey behind the line of scrimmage on a pivotal fourth-down attempt to kickstart a second-half Rebel comeback that ended with Maryville celebrating a 14-9 victory inside Shields Stadium.
Pigeon Forge: Coach Gary Rankin and defensive coordinator Brian Nix were both bothered by a poor start and several missed assignments. That didn’t stop the Tornadoes from rolling to a 42-0 victory over the Tigers. Alcoa scored on its first two possessions while limiting Pigeon Forge to one first down in the first quarter. Alcoa’s first touchdown came on a 13-play drive covering 80 yards, while the Tiger’s only chain movement came off Alcoa penalties.
Tyner Academy: Isiah Cox returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Sankey rushed for a score and Jamal Williams cruised into the end zone after recovering a Tyner Academy fumble. All of that action occurred in the first nine minutes of a 63-7 victory over Tyner Academy at Goddard Field in which Alcoa dominated in every facet.
Northview Academy: The Tornadoes scored 42 first-half points en route to a 56-8 Region 2-3A victory at home for their third straight win. Sankey led the Tornadoes with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Alcoa finished with more than 400 offensive yards, including 285 on the ground.
Kingston: The Alcoa offense scored on every drive but one. The special teams evolved into a catch-and-run weapon that set up two quick scores in Alcoa’s 41-0 road win in Region 2-3A play. And all Rankin and Nix could talk about while leaving the visiting locker room was the Tornado defense — the second-team defense. The Alcoa “seconds” made a red-zone stop to thwart Kingston’s most promising drive of the night to preserve the goose-egg on the scoreboard and continue an ongoing point of pride for the Tornado defense as it posted its fourth shutout of the season.
Gatlinburg-Pittman: The Tornadoes forced five turnovers — four of which were interceptions — en route to a 43-0 victory over the Highlanders in a game played at Sevier County High School. Freshman Elijah Cannon helped spark the Tornadoes to victory with back-to-back interceptions, both of which he returned for a touchdown.
Dobyns-Bennett: Alcoa faced adversity — something the Tornadoes haven’t seen much of the last six weeks — and stayed composed. D-B returned a fumble for a score and the Tornadoes lost Isiah Cox to a a season-ending shoulder injury during the opening kickoff. Alcoa’s defense never allowed the Indians into the end zone en route to a 20-7 victory to close out the regular season.
