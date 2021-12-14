Rhea County: Alcoa entered the season with all the attention on its offense — a stark contrast from previous years where its defense grabbed all the headlines. The offense lived up to the hype on Aug. 20, reaching pay dirt on five of its six first-half possessions to lead the Tornadoes to a 41-13 season-opening victory over Rhea County at Bill Bailey Stadium. Quarterback Caden Buckles completed seven of his 11 passes in the first half to six different receivers, with Jordan Harris being the only target to haul in multiple catches.
Gatlinburg-Pittman: The question wasn’t how many points Alcoa would score against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Aug. 27. It was how many the Tornadoes would score before halftime. Alcoa moved well past the 35-point margin needed for a second-half running clock early, scoring 56 by the break on its way to a 56-7 region victory.
Northview Academy: Alcoa coach Gary Rankin looked at his team on the sidelines as it readied to receive the opening kickoff and uttered one sentence twice. “It’s easy when you score first,” he said. It turns out that nothing is easier than scoring 49 unanswered points in the first half. The Tornadoes jumped all over Northview Academy and never looked back in a 63-8 victory on Sept. 2 in Kodak to continue their Region 2-3A dominance. At the time, Alcoa had won 35 straight region matchups by more than 21 points. It left no doubt about keeping that streak alive for at least two weeks. Alcoa scored 28 in the opening quarter, the first three of which were on possessions that started in Northview territory.
Maryville: Rankin was finished with his postgame team huddle and some players were already leaving the field when Buckles called them back. With their attention solely on him, the senior quarterback commanded his teammates not to hang their heads after the Tornadoes’ 30-27 loss to Maryville in the 93rd Battle of Pistol Creek on Sept. 10. It was yet another display of maturity and leadership from a quarterback who gave his all, helping Alcoa dig out from a 20-7 halftime deficit, before falling short in the final moments. Buckles was 24-for-29 passing against Maryville throwing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 45 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
Knoxville West: Buckles looked at sophomore running back Elijah Cannon and nodded, almost as if he knew the game-winning touchdown was coming. The Tornadoes have practiced the play more than 100 times over the past two years, but Alcoa offensive coordinator David Sweetland never called it until it was necessary. It turned out that a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line in double overtime was the perfect opportunity. Buckles rolled right and then came to a stop before throwing across the field to a wide open Cannon in the end zone for the game-winning score in a 21-20 double overtime victory over Class 5A No. 1 Knoxville West at Bill Wilson Field. The celebration could not start until sophomore kicker Bacon Lauderback, who had not kicked a football until the weeks leading up the season, booted the ensuing extra-point attempt through the uprights — a pressure situation created by Alcoa blocking the point-after try following a West touchdown on the first play of the second overtime period.
Cookeville: Alcoa got another shutout effort from its defense, Buckles threw for over 200 yards on a night the run game was uncharacteristically unproductive and the Tornadoes posted a 38-0 victory over Cookeville at Bill Bailey Stadium. Even with its offensive success in the first half, Alcoa failed to get into a real rhythm in the run game. The Tornadoes ran for 64 yards on 15 carries but struggled to move the ball consistently on the ground. The critical point in the first half came early in the second quarter. Facing a fourth-and-9 at the Cavaliers’ 28-yard line, Rankin rolled the dice and kept the offense on the field. The Tornadoes faked a halfback swing pass, allowing tight end Eli Owens to get wide open on a seam route. Buckles hit Owens in stride for a 28-yard touchdown to open the gates. It was the first of three passing touchdowns for Buckles.
Tyner Academy: Just as Rankin expected, the Alcoa offense started a bit slowly after not having seen live game action for two weeks after winning by COVID-19 forfeit. The Tornado defense showed no similar slowdown, and once the offense got on track, Alcoa returned to its usual form and battered Tyner Academy, 42-0, on Goddard Field.
Austin-East: Rankin knew the play he was going to run long before Alcoa executed it against Austin-East. After a slow start against Tyner, Rankin emphasized a quick, statement play for the Tornadoes, and they delivered. Backup quarterback Zach Lunsford lateraled to Buckles, who found tight end Eli Owens all alone for a 65-yard score on the first play of the game. The sequence was a preview of what the night would be for Alcoa as it easily dispatched the Roadrunners, 64-0, at Goddard Field. Alcoa didn’t need tricks the rest of the way, posting a 35-point lead in the first quarter which included three scores from running back Elijah Cannon — two on the ground and another on a 7-yard pass from Buckles.
