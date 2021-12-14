Boyd Buchanan: A quick pre-game look at numbers and sizes indicated that Greenback might be outmanned in its season-opening game against Boyd Buchanan on Cooper Field. Initial impressions panned out as correct. An aggressive approach to scoring throughout the contest helped the Buccaneers plunder a 63-0 win over Greenback.
Oneida: Two key lapses and the lack of a solid kicking game prevented Greenback from giving Ethan Edmiston his first win leading the Cherokees, despite a spirited effort that went down to the final seconds. Oneida snuffed two long Greenback drives, the last moving to the Indians’ 13 yard-line with under two minutes remaining to play, to hand the Cherokees a 17-14 defeat.
Sunbright: Cason Workman had one day to practice with his Greenback team before opening his season at Sunbright. The sophomore was coming off a quadricep injury that had limited him to the bare minimum in physical activities for over a month. That lack of practice had no effect on the Cherokee running back’s performance against the Tigers. Workman rushed for three of Greenback’s eight touchdowns as the Cherokees blew out Sunbright, 57-0, to claim the Region 1-2A victory. Greenback amassed 192 yards on the ground and five touchdowns in its first win of the season. Workman totaled 42 yards, but made the carries count.
Oliver Springs: Oliver Springs fumbled the ball on the first play of overtime, and Greenback recovered. The Cherokees wrapped things up on the next snap, as Workman rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, sealing the Cherokees’ 20-14 region win over Oliver Springs. Greenback had a last-minute quarterback change. Regular starter Micah Franklin came down sick several days before the game, and Lawson was forced into action. The sophomore was 8-of-15 passing and threw an interception, but when it mattered, he led the Cherokees on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, giving them insurance that proved key to Greenback surviving to overtime.
Loudon: Loudon left Cooper Field with a 34-12 victory that, had a few plays throughout the contest gone the other way, might have turned into a major upset. Loudon converted twice on fourth-and-goal plays to jump out to a 21-0 halftime lead then held on as Greenback never stopped fighting despite being outmanned in both size and skill. Franklin provided the large bulk of the Cherokees offense. The senior rushed 21 times for 90 yards and added 69 yards through the air with five completions on 13 attempts.
Coalfield: When the first quarter ended during Greenback’s game at Coalfield, the two teams were locked in a scoreless tie, and all signs pointed to a Region 2-1A rivalry grudge match once again going to the final minutes with the outcome in doubt. Those signs were pointing the wrong way. The Yellow Jackets ripped off 29 unanswered points in the second quarter as Greenback sputtered, and when the clock finally expired, Coalfield claimed a 49-0 shutout victory over the Cherokees.
Harriman: Kooper Williams intercepted a Nick Pelfrey pass on a game-tying 2-point attempt to preserve a 38-36 overtime road win for Greenback over Harriman. The Blue Devils erased a 24-8 deficit to force overtime with a late fourth quarter score that tied the Cherokees’ 30-30. Franklin, who finished with 121 rushing yards, scored on a 9-yard run on Greenback’s first possession of OT, then ran in the 2-point conversion, which proved to be the difference.
Midway: Greenback lined up in a jumbo package featuring junior Braden Matoy in the backfield that was responsible for a touchdown and two-point conversion earlier. Midway called a timeout, and Edmiston made a slight adjustment — one that he would have liked to avoid in hindsight. Micah Franklin faked the handoff to Matoy and charged forward to the left of the center but was stopped short of the goal line to seal a 29-28 loss to Midway. Greenback was put in a must-score position after Midway converted on a fourth-and-10 that was actually the fifth play of that set of downs.
Oakdale: Some losses sting more than others. Greenback found that out the hard way. Penalties, turnovers and controllable mistakes cost Greenback in a 16-14 loss at Oakdale. Greenback’s struggles to play clean football culminated in one fourth quarter drive. Down by three after recovering a fumble deep in Oakdale territory, five holding penalties on Greenback forced the Cherokees’ into second-and-65 from their own 26-yard line, taking away a possible scoring opportunity. Another critical mistake on its final drive ended any hope for Greenback as Franklin was intercepted under pressure in the final minute.
