Loudon: For the second consecutive season, Greenback’s opener against rival Loudon was interrupted by lightning, and just like in 2019, the Cherokees were unable to keep pace with the Redskins in a 41-0 defeat. Freshman Brennen Duggan completed 10 passes for 80 yards in his first career start under center.
Meigs County: Greenback is accustomed to being an offensive powerhouse, so a second consecutive shutout — this one coming in a 38-0 loss — was surprising. The Cherokees best chance to put points on the board was after Duggan found senior wide receiver Blake Fields for a 43-yard gain that set them on the Meigs County 13-yard line, but a poorly executed screen pass and two negative yardage plays forced a field goal that fell short of the uprights.
Sunbright: Greenback picked up its first win of the season after Sunbright was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19. It was the first game in the Daily Times’ coverage area to end in a COVID forfeit.
Oneida: The Cherokees did manage to score their first points of the season when Duggan dashed for a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but that was the extent of the excitement. Greenback was unable to slow Meigs County’s ground game as Colby Morgan rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
Oliver Springs: Greenback reshuffled the deck ahead of a rivalry bout with Oliver Springs, moving Micah Franklin, who started the first three games of the season at running back, to quarterback and Blake Fields, a wide receiver to start the season, to running back. It wasn’t enough to overcome all the things that plagued the Cherokees in their previous three losses — penalties, turnovers and a lack of execution — in a 21-7 defeat. Greenback still had an opportunity to escape with its first on-field win, but was unable to get off the field on third-and-26, allowing Oliver Springs quarterback Zack Elliott to connect with Ty Laymance for a 34-yard touchdown that dashed any hopes of a comeback.
Lenoir City: A COVID-19 outbreak at Greenback School forced the Cherokees to forfeit their Week 7 meeting with Lenoir City.
Coalfield: Another week, another forfeit as Greenback continued to be affected by the pandemic.
Harriman: The Cherokees were ready to return to the field a month of being unable to play under the Friday night lights, but COVID forced them to wait one more week. This time it wasn’t Greenback, but Harriman that had to forfeit due to the pandemic protocols.
Midway: Greenback returned from a five-week layoff and picked up its first on-field win of the season with a 34-0 victory over Midway, clinching a playoff berth in the process. The Cherokees ran the ball on 39 of their 50 offensive snaps, amassing 271 yards and five touchdowns. Franklin led the way with 99 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. The defense did its part, too, limiting an offense that averaged 34.5 points per game to 180 total yards.
Oakdale: The Cherokees kept their momentum rolling into the postseason with a dominant 35-7 victory over Oakdale in its regular season finale. Greenback totaled 400 yards while limiting Oakdale to 81. Franklin proved to be more than just a running back under center against the Eagles, completing 10 of his 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. The win secured the region’s three seed.
