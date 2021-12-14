Maryville: When the dust cleared on Heritage’s 49-0 loss to Maryville on Aug. 20, Heritage coach Tim Hammontree knew two conflicting, yet absolute truths: there were still questions to be answered regarding the Mountaineers’ quarterback situation, but sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck was the guy after beating out junior Kyle Headrick. Deck played every snap under center, completing four of 10 passes for 42 yards and one interception. He also netted negative yardage on 10 carries, but that was partly due to sacks. Heritage had six first downs against Maryville and amassed 86 yards on 38 plays, but Deck saw his offense improve as the game moved along.
Campbell County: Campbell County’s defensive line lived in the Mountaineers’ backfield while special teams miscues led to two Heritage turnovers and the Cougars offense racked up nearly 400 total yards to hand Heritage a 42-7 loss on Aug. 27 at L. Hope Dossett Stadium. Deck completed a third-down pass to Ridings to extend an early drive before finding him again on fourth down to give Heritage an early lead, but after the Cougars answered quickly with a 51-yard scoring drive that ended with a Hunter White 12-yard touchdown pass to Devon Jones to tie the game at 7-7, the Mountaineers could do little to recapture their early momentum. Campbell County scored early in the second quarter to take its first lead, then again on a C.J. Allen run to pull ahead, 21-7, and the rout was on from then.
Cocke County: Cocke County defenders stuffed Heritage’s Cayleb O’Conner on a 2-point conversion attempt, a stop that sealed the Mountaineers’ 29-27 road loss on Sept. 3. Cocke County took a late lead with a 61-yard touchdown pass, and then Baylor Baxter ran in the 2-point conversion after a bad snap on the PAT attempt. In the waning minutes, O’Conner scored his third rushing touchdown from five yards out to cap a 66-yard Heritage drive, but could not break the goal line as the Mountaineers attempted to tie it up. Cocke County’s special teams recovered Heritage’s onside kick attempt and the Fighting Cocks escaped with their first win.
William Blount: The Mountaineers found themselves down by several scores early. William Blount, led by junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer, marched down the field to score on its first two possessions. Clemmer lit up the scoreboard, completing 20-of-35 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Governors to a 38-19 win in the 43rd Battle of the Bell on Sept. 10. Heritage’s defense had no answer for Clemmer, particularly on the deep ball, and it didn’t get much time to rest, either.
Knox Central: Central’s running game quickly demoralized Heritage. The Mountaineers allowed five touchdowns and over 200 yards on the ground to Central in a 51-0 blowout loss on Sept. 17, dropping their fifth game to cross the season’s midway point winless. Heritage logged an interception and fumble recovery in the first half but failed to capitalize on either opportunity, allowing the Bobcats to take a 24-0 halftime lead that more than doubled after the intermission.
Seymour: Kamron Moats’ two takeaways highlighted a Mountaineers defense that came up with four turnovers on Sept. 24 at Householder Field and gave them a legitimate chance at their first win of the 2021 season against Seymour, but the Eagles escaped late, 27-12, thanks to three scores from running back Brendon Harris. Heritage was a two-point conversion away from tying the game in the third quarter and forced a Seymour fumble inside the Eagles’ 25-yard line in the fourth quarter, but came up empty-handed on each opportunity.
Knoxville West: West scored on its first six possessions and added two turnover touchdowns to post a 56-6 defeat of the host Mountaineers on Oct. 1. West took a 49-0 lead before Heritage’s homecoming festivities got underway at halftime.
Sevier County: Moats had made plenty of defensive plays for Heritage to this point, and though the Mountaineers lost 42-0 at Sevier County on Oct. 14, he added another highlight. After a Sevier County receiver dropped a pass a yard from the end zone, Moats swooped in to snag it and return it 40 yards, thwarting a Smoky Bear scoring chance.
Lenoir City: With just three seconds remaining and the ball on Heritage’s 33-yard line, sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck stepped back in the pocket and heaved a long pass down the left sidelines. The ball sailed through the air, past Deck’s intended target, Chase Ridings, and into the hands of Lenoir City’s Jordan Carroll, capping a 20-14 loss on Oct. 22. The Mountaineers fought the Panthers blow-to-blow on Senior Night, making key offensive and defensive plays when it mattered. Just as they performed well on those plays, they also broke down on others, never maintaining enough consistency to ultimately find an advantage.
Knoxville Halls: A strong opening drive gave Heritage brief hope but once Halls got on track, the Red Devils scored on nine straight possessions to post a 58-0 victory over the Mountaineers on Oct. 29. Heritage started with a long march into the Halls red zone. A fumbled snap and a sack led to a turnover on downs. The defense then forced what turned out to be the only Halls punt of the night, but quarterback Wesley Deck treated Halls to the first of three turnovers when intercepted two plays later.
