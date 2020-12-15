Lenoir City: The Mountaineers entered their season opener at Lenoir City hoping to snap the program’s 25-game losing streak. Their defense did its job, limiting Lenoir City to 191 yards and forcing three turnovers. Heritage senior quarterback Zach Hollman scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarterback. Justice Breazeale intercepted a Lenoir City pass and returned it 30 yards on the following possession. The Mountaineers still had to wait six minutes, 17 seconds before they could officially celebrate a 21-7 victory, but in that moment on Lenoir City’s home field, they knew they were moments away from securing their first win in more than two years. Hollman delivered the dagger on the next drive, threaded a 5-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Williams to extend Heritage’s lead to double-figures with three minutes remaining, supplying the exclamation point on Heritage’s long-awaited win.
Sevier County: A week removed from notching their first win in 26 games, The Mountaineers looked eager to build on that success against Sevier County. That effort never waned, even when Heritage trailed by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. While Heritage’s defense put up a fight from start to finish, four turnovers by the Mountaineers prevented them from finding their groove in the first three quarters. The Mountaineers rallied to put up 14 points in the final 10 minutes, but it was too little, too late en route to a 21-14 loss.
Bradley County: Bradley Central dominated the line of scrimmage to hand the Mountaineers a 42-7 loss. The Mountaineers challenged on several possessions but were turned down three times on failed fourth-down conversions and suffered two turnovers. Bradley Central running back Jackson Wilson took advantage of the short fields, collecting 98 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts to help the Bears cruise to a win in Heritage’s district opener.
William Blount: The Mountaineers led for almost the entire game — until the final 25 seconds — before falling, 29-22, to their county rivals in the Battle of the Bell. The Mountaineers nearly upset William Blount thanks in large part to their run game. The Mountaineers rushed for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards. Kobe Johnson rushed for 113 yards — including an 80-yard touchdown — on nine carries; Daniel Foxx had 77 yards on 13 carries, Hollman recorded 72 yards on nine carries. All of them positioned Heritage to snag a signature win. Instead, William Blount orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trey Clemmer to junior wide receiver Brandon Keeble with 25 seconds remaining.
Cleveland: For the second straight week, the Mountaineers nearly pulled off an upset when they battled Cleveland (3-2, 1-1) into overtime. The Mountaineers nearly sealed the win with a 38-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but a false start negated the points and backed them up five yards. They then attempted to fake a field goal, but the pass fell incomplete. The Blue Raiders scored on the second play of their overtime drive. Heritage drove down the field to the Cleveland 5, but then stalled.
Seymour: The Mountaineers entered their tri-county rivalry game against Seymour having lost three of their last four games by one-score margins, including an overtime loss to Cleveland last week. Heritage’s hunger for a different outcome showed in its 29-7 victory at the Lillard Stadium. Hollman completed nine of 15 passes for almost 200 yards and three touchdowns. Williams made a 44-yard touchdown catch and added 75-yard kick return for a score.
McMinn County: The Mountaineers visited No. 4 McMinn County knowing their host was loaded with fast, athletic skill players. They learned quickly and certainly that the Cherokees are pretty strong in the trenches as well. Western Carolina commit Jaylen Hunt used 11 carries to rack up 138 yards, quarterback Jayden Miller ran for 156 more on five totes and McMinn amassed 326 rushing yards as the Cherokees ran away with a 55-7 region win.
Karns: After watching film of Karns’ offense, Heritage coach Tim Hammontree recognized that sophomore Desean Bishop was going to present problems. He knew that a Mountaineer victory depended on his defense’s ability to contain the Beavers tailback. That turned out to be easier said than done. Bishop produced 416 all-purpose yards and all six Karns’ touchdowns, lifting the Beavers to a 40-30 victory in Knoxville.
Ooltewah: A late second quarter touchdown gave Heritage a lead and momentum, but after a lengthy halftime for homecoming festivities, Ooltewah reversed the game flow with 17 third-quarter points.
Maryville: Early Maryville miscues gave Heritage chances but the Mountaineers failed to capitalize. After those few first-quarter errors, Maryville settled in and heated up to run away with a 45-8 victory in Heritage’s season finale.
