William Blount: Maryville answered a Bryston Williams touchdown that trimmed its lead down to 14-7 in the second quarter with a 52-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Carson Jones to senior wide receiver Nick Dagel 51 seconds later, and then rattled off 21 more points over the final seven minutes of the half en route to a 49-7 victory. Maryville coach Derek Hunt was expected to miss the game after the birth of his third child, Colbie, earlier in the day, but inclement weather pushed kickoff back to 9 p.m., allowing him to make the opener.
Cleveland: Maryville’s defense that made a statement against a talented Cleveland offense en route to a 34-7 victory inside Shields Stadium. The score was closer than indicated as the Blue Raiders crossed the 50-yard line on six of their eight offensive possessions, but the Rebels put forth a masterful display of bend-but-don’t-break defense, recording an interception and three fourth-down stops in their own territory.
Alcoa: Maryville senior defensive end Hagan Webb came up with a pivotal fourth-down stop on Alcoa senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey on the opening possession of the second, providing Maryville a short field to score on an Alcoa defense that was dominant throughout the 92nd Battle of Pistol Creek. Five plays later, Webb forced a fumble and senior linebacker Lou Burchfield recovered that led to another short scoring drive. Those two touchdowns proved to be enough as Maryville limited Alcoa to 63 yards on its three fourth-quarter possessions to secure the Rebels their second consecutive victory over their rival.
Bearden: The Rebels struggled offensively against Bearden in the first half, but for the second straight week, they overcame those issues with a dominant second half. Maryville scored touchdowns on its first three second-half drives to turn a competitive game into a rout, cruising to a 28-0 victory over the Bulldogs at Bill Young Field. Through the first four games of the season, Maryville had outscored its opponents 63-7 in the second half.
Farragut: Junior safety DJ Burks intercepted the first two passes Farragut quarterback Dawson Moore attempted, setting the tone for a strong performance from the secondary that spearheaded a 27-3 victory over Farragut. Moore completed six of his 17 passes for 56 yards a week after throwing for 321 yards and six touchdowns against Morristown West. Senior running back Parker McGill broke the game open with touchdown runs of 66 and 46 yards in the third quarter.
Fulton: The narrative of Maryville being a second-half team continued in a 35-0 victory over Fulton. The Rebels logged seven points through the opening 16 minutes, but found their groove thanks to timely defensive stops and some big plays by junior quarterback Carson Jones. Jones completed 10 of his 13 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Bradley Central: For the first time in a long time, Maryville trailed a region opponent at halftime. The Rebels proved capable of erasing a first-half deficit against a quality opponent starting with a seven-play touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half that kick started another strong post-intermission performance en route to a 35-13 victory.
Ooltewah: Maryville broke free of the first-half slumber it had been in for weeks against Ooltewah. It opened the game with a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive and found paydirt three more times in the opening quarter to cruise to a 56-12 victory.
McMinn County: Carson Jones had three different opportunities to hit senior wide receiver Nick Dagel for long touchdowns that would have put Maryville up multiple scores at the half. Each of them fell harmlessly to the turf. He brushed the misfires off and rebounded with a pair of dimes to spark a pivotal touchdown drive on the Rebels’ opening possession of the second half in a 21-2 victory over McMinn County that sealed the program’s 20th consecutive region championship. Jones completed all nine of his passes for 110 yards in the second half.
Heritage: Maryville capped a second consecutive undefeated season despite some early defensive miscues. It didn’t matter much considering how prolific the offense was, scoring on its first five possessions. Senior running back Parker McGill accounted for 119 yards on six carries to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the season.
