Heritage: As far as season openers go, Maryville head coach Derek Hunt couldn’t have asked for a better start from his team. The Rebels scored on their first five possessions of the first half as quarterback Carson Jones tossed four touchdowns and the defense forced a turnover and suffocated the Heritage offense in a 49-0 win at Jack Renfro Stadium on Aug. 20. Jones finished 12-of-15 passing for 173 yards. Maryville’s defense limited Heritage to 86 total yards.
Powell: The star power of Walter Nolen and Adarius Redmond — two of the top collegiate prospects in the state — grabbed the pregame headlines, but it was Maryville’s Noah Vaughn who shined the brightest inside Shields Stadium on Aug. 26. The junior running back rushed for 205 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns to propel Class 6A’s second-ranked Rebels to a 52-31 blowout victory over Class 5A No. 1 Powell. Powell jumped out to a 17-10 lead with four minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter after Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts hit Redmond for a 67-yard touchdown, but the Rebels responded with 35 unanswered points.
Farragut: The Rebels limited Farragut to negative net yardage over its first three offensive possessions, kickstarting a defensive effort that allowed Maryville to build a sizeable first-half lead even when its offense was not at its best en route to a 42-14 victory on Sept. 3 at Bill Clabo Field. A performance in which Maryville held Farragut to 46 total yards in the first half became necessary as Maryville’s offense attempted to work out some kinks. A first-team offense that had scored points on each of its first 12 possessions to start the season — scoring touchdowns on 11 of the 12 — found paydirt once in its first three series, but Jones and Markel Fortenberry linked up for two touchdowns before the end of the half to ease any concerns.
Alcoa: The path to Battle of Pistol Creek immortality was similar for Jacob Richmond and Cannon Johnson. Neither Richmond or Johnson entered the preseason as projected starters, but both of them found themselves stepping up in the biggest moments of Maryville’s most anticipated game, leading the charge for a 30-27 victory over rival Alcoa on Sept. 10 at Goddard Field. Richmond picked off a Caden Buckles fourth-quarter pass to set up a Corbin Price field goal that gave the Rebels a two-possession lead. Johnson logged his own interception in the final minutes to halt an Alcoa comeback attempt.
Bearden: The Rebels returned to Bearden on Sept. 17 after sleepwalking to a 28-0 win a year ago, but set a different tone early behind a stout defense and Jones’ four touchdown passes en route to a 42-6 win at Bill Young Field. Jones hit DJ Burks for a 10-yard touchdown on Maryville’s opening drive, and the Rebels proceeded to score on their next five possessions to take the region win.
Science Hill: Maryville’s defense introduced nine new starters this season, but that cohesiveness has made all the offseason question marks disappear. The Rebels limited the Hilltoppers to less than 300 yards and what would have been a season-low 10 points before the second-team defense entered in the fourth quarter and surrendered a 15-play, 49-yard touchdown drive. Science Hill went three-and-out on its first two drives and then Keyshawn Harper recovered a Jason Manaker forced fumble to set up a Vaughn rushing touchdown. The Hilltoppers orchestrated an 18-play, 74-yard drive on their next possession, but the Rebels held them to a field goal. The only other time the first-team defense surrendered a score was a third-quarter touchdown with Maryville already in full control.
Cleveland: Maryville was a Class 6A state championship contender before the season started, but during a 42-7 victory over No. 10 Cleveland on Oct. 1 inside Shields Stadium the Rebels put forth the best version of themselves to date. Maryville was almost perfect on offense, finding pay dirt on each of their five full possessions. The Rebels limited Cleveland to 173 total yards.
Hardin Valley: The Rebels demolished the Hawks, 61-3, taking control early in building a 42-point lead in the first half. Maryville did most of its damage on the ground, with four of its five first-half offensive touchdowns coming via run plays. The Rebels racked up 202 yards on 27 carries.
Knoxville West: Both teams opened with a possession that ended in a punt, but Maryville found its footing first, scoring on its second offensive drive and then the next four drives, including its opening drive of the third quarter. Jones finished 12-of-16 for 153 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a rushing score.
Bradley Central: Maryville’s unfathomable region championship streak was in jeopardy for all of 16 seconds. Bradley Central running back J’Alan Terry took the first play from scrimmage 80 yards for a touchdown, but any hope the Bears had of an upset did not last long. The Rebels limited the Bears to four first downs the rest of the first half while also putting on a clinic in offensive efficiency en route to a 42-14 victory that earned Maryville its 21st consecutive region championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.