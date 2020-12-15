The King’s Academy: Inclement weather postponed the Battle of Boyds Creek until Saturday morning. Seymour wore down The King’s Academy with its depth in 2019, but the Lions’ athleticism overcame the Eagles’ numbers advantage this time around. Junior running back Brendon Harris rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries, but turnovers hamstrung the Eagles’ power run game.
Gibbs: Between inexperience and an offseason affected by the pandemic, Seymour found itself trying to work out the kinks with the season underway. It was evident during a four-minute, 24-second stretch that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. The Eagles trimmed their deficit to 28-19 after 5-yard touchdown pass with 4:00 left in the third, but Gibbs responded with two touchdowns.
Carter: Seymour put itself in position for a victory against Carter, but fumbled the opportunity in the game’s final moments. The Eagles had the ball and a 15-7 lead with four minutes to play, but couldn’t pick up enough first downs to run out the clock. The Hornets scored a touchdown on fourth-and-9 with a minute remaining and converted their two-point conversion attempt to force overtime.
Campbell County: The Eagles fell behind Campbell County in the first half, struggling to get off the field on third downs. The Cougars converted 9-of-12 third downs, both fourth-down attempts and three of their five touchdowns came on third or fourth down. Cain gave Seymour a boost in the second half after replacing Funck, throwing two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
Knox Central: A season plagued by inconsistency and injury added COVID-19 to its laundry list of problems, forcing a forfeit loss to Knox Central.
Heritage: A year after a mercy-rule victory over Heritage, the injury-plagued Eagles were forced to compete without Cain, who was out with an ankle injury. Seymour entered halftime trailing 7-0 and pulled even with a 25-yard touchdown from Funck to senior wide receiver Liam Luttrell, but Heritage’s Spencer Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Another Williams score on the first play of the fourth quarter put the Mountaineers up two scores, and the Eagles were unable to rally.
South-Doyle: Seymour surrendered 28 second-quarter points in a 56-7 blowout loss to the Class 5A semifinalists. The Eagles averaged 1.3 yards per carry (33 carries, 44 yards) and only completed seven of their 17 pass attempts. In total, Seymour logged 127 yards compared to South-Doyle’s 478. South-Doyle running back Shawn Gary recorded 158 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Gatlinburg-Pittman: The Eagles won the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 25 minutes, 35 seconds, but were unable to do anything offense. Seymour failed to score until the fourth quarter, hampered by a passing attack that completed three of its 16 passes for 31 yards. Senior De’Andre Sentell proved to be the lone bright spot on offense, rushing for 93 yards on four carries.
Sevier County: Sentell took over at quarterback to try and provide a spark for a sputtering Eagles offense. He completed six of his 12 passes for 65 yards, which actually amounted to a slight improvement, and he also rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also eclipsed the century mark in rushing, but it was not enough to avoid a 42-35 loss.
Lenoir City: The Panthers came out Friday as the more physical team and outlasted the Eagles en route to a 15-6 win. A blocked punt and a fumble dug Seymour an early 9-0 hole before a Harris touchdown sent them to the locker room down 9-6. The Eagles failed to muster another successful offensive drive in the second half and were held to 112 total offensive yards, while the Panthers totaled 220.
Knoxville Halls: Senior Nic Childress amassed 122 total yards, accounting for nearly half of the Eagles’ 277 yards. The offensive struggles that resulted in a 37-14 loss were a fitting end for a winless campaign defined by an inability to move the football on a consistent basis.
