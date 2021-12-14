Gatlinburg-Pittman: Seymour’s first win in 12 games came off the foot of Wesley Zamboni. After his first two overtime PAT attempts were negated by penalties, the senior kicker nailed the third, capping off Seymour’s 14-13 season-opening win at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Aug. 20, the Eagles’ first victory after 11 consecutive losses.
Cherokee: There was nothing ugly about the Eagles’ 37-14 blowout win over Cherokee. The offense found a rhythm against Cherokee. Seymour took a 23-7 lead into halftime thanks to quarterback Eli Funck’s second-quarter touchdowns. The Eagles run game and defense took over from there. Cherokee’s first three drives of the second half went three-and-out, fumble and fumble. Seymour took advantage of three fumbles, converting each into a touchdown including two third-quarter touchdown runs from senior running back Brendon Harris. The physical Harris bullied his way to 181 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Volunteer: Every coach that addressed the Seymour team after the game had the same message, they felt that the Eagles had been the better team against Volunteer. Based on statistics, especially from the second half, that case could easily be made. The Eagles out-gained the Falcons 106 yards to 28 over the final 23 minutes. Mistakes and poor execution in the first 25 minutes, and a failure to finish drives, led to Seymour’s first loss of the season, 28-14.
Cocke County: Seymour jumped out to a commanding 42-0 first-half lead en route to a 49-7 thumping of Cocke County in a non-region clash in Newport. The Eagles tallied 459 yards of total offense on 44 plays with six scoring drives going more than 55 yards. Funk finished 7-of-8 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns while Harris rushed for 119 yards and three more scores on 11 carries.
Sullivan East: Seymour’s offense came from unexpected areas as the Eagles scored two defensive touchdowns and a special teams touchdown in a dominant 42-7 win over Sullivan East at Householder Field. On the night Seymour honored its 1981 region championship team, the Eagles took an early lead as Harris ran 78 yards for a touchdown on the Eagles’ second offensive play. From there, it was all Seymour. The Eagles defense was able to control the game, holding Sullivan to 59 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Heritage: Seymour recorded plenty of impressive stats, including 321 total rushing yards, a 100% fourth-down conversion percentage and nearly 30 minutes of possession time. But the Eagles showed other qualities in their 27-12 home win over Heritage that didn’t show up in the stat sheet. Paced by Harris’ three touchdowns and a defense that made plays when needed, Seymour fought through self-imposed obstacles, including four turnovers, to ultimately overcome Heritage.
Greeneville: Seymour’s preparation went just like it would any other week. The Eagles were coming off a solid win against Heritage, but knew they had some areas to address before hosting undefeated Greeneville. The Greene Devils were just too good. Seymour was on the short side of a 66-7 rout at Householder Field. The Greene Devils flew up and down the field, executing large chunk plays whenever they wanted, with no resistance from Seymour as it allowed 412 total yards. Greeneville totaled nine touchdowns, including four in each of the first two quarters.
Grainger: A Gatorade drenching of coach Scott Branton helped Seymour wash away the bad memories of the past few years that included a winless campaign last season. More importantly, the post-game celebration signaled that the Eagles senior class garnered its first playoff appearance as well as a winning season following a 35-14 road victory over Grainger. Seymour took advantage of seven Grainger turnovers to run up a large margin before having to fend off a late Grizzlies’ comeback. Grainger out-gained the Eagles, 258-238, but three fumbles and four interceptions, one of which was returned 54 yards for a touchdown by Harris, spelled the difference.
South Greene: Funck passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Brendon Harris rushed for 123 yards and another score, but three Seymour turnovers plagued the Eagles in a 28-21 loss to South Greene. South Greene out-gained Seymour, 433-399, despite the Eagles limiting the Rebels to 64 yards rushing.
Elizabethton: Cyclones’ quarterback Bryson Rollins was 9-of-16 passing for 112 yards and three touchdowns through the air as Seymour couldn’t get enough stops or overcome three turnovers for the second straight game during a 56-8 loss to end the Eagles’ regular season. Funck was limited to 11 yards on four completions and Harris was held to a net of 59 yards rushing.
