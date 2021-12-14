CAK: There were times in The King’s Academy’s season opener when coach Jonathan Sellers saw flashes of what the Lions are supposed to be in 2021. He just didn’t see enough of it. TKA fell to the Warriors, 33-6, in Knoxville due in part to a lack of consistency up front that sputtered the Lions’ offense.
Heritage (Ga.): TKA logged more than 300 total yards against Heritage (Ga.) a week ago but only managed to find the end zone twice — one of which came against the Generals’ second-team defense.
Knox Grace: With COVID-19 cancellations and two away games, The King’s Academy waited until cooler autumn temperatures set in for its first on-field victory, but made the wait worthwhile with some explosive plays and a nail-biting finish. The King’s Academy’s two-touchdown lead dissipated following its lone turnover and a missed open-field tackle that put Grace Christian Academy a 2-point conversion away from a tie, but its defense rose up and responded with a key stop to preserve the 22-20 win over Grace Christian at Huskey Field.
Friendship Christian: Nakelin McAfee burst through the line of scrimmage, past the first-down marker and into the open field as The King’s Academy sideline erupted. The Lions had not beaten Friendship Christian in their first eight meetings, but the senior running back’s 31-yard scamper in the final minute sealed a historic 28-21 win for The King’s Academy on Friday. McAfee’s 23rd and final carry cemented the win, but it was a pair of runs on the Lions’ previous drive that led them to victory. He ripped a 38-yard run that put The King’s Academy in the red zone with less than five minutes remaining and then scored four plays later to give the Lions a 21-14 lead. The advantage swelled to 14 when Friendship Christian botched the snap on the first play of its ensuing drive and junior outside linebacker Tanner Norris hopped on the loose ball in the end zone.
Middle Tennessee Christian: From McAfee to dual-threat quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith, The King’s Academy has its share of explosive playmakers. Middle Tennessee Christian seemed to have even more. The Cougars used quickness and big plays, mainly in the running game, from multiple players to down the Lions, 35-20. The Cougars did most of their damage on the ground, totaling 321 rushing yards, though they did score multiple times through the air. It was a combination attack, ran through an offense utilizing single-wing concepts, that proved too much for the Lions.
Lakeway Christian: The King's Academy stormed out to a 28-6 lead behind four rushing touchdowns from McAfee, who finished with 109 yards on the ground and another 30 yards receiving, all of which came in the first half. Lakeway Christian orchestrated a small rally in the second half, but Zeke Connatser dashed any momentum Lakeway Christian created by recovering a muffed punt.
Webb - Bell Buckle: The Lions put themselves in position to win their first ever Division II-A East region championship with a 56-6 rout of Webb - Bell Buckle. The King's Academy needed a victory over Notre Dame on the final week of the regular season and a Friendship Christian win over Middle Tennessee Christian to force a three-way tiebreaker that would tilt toward TKA because of its overall record.
Notre Dame: Middle Tennessee Christian ultimately defeated Friendship which gave King’s the No. 2 seed out of the East region in the playoffs, but the Lions took care of business on their end. McAfee scored four touchdowns, the Lion defense battered Notre Dame and TKA dominated the Fighting Irish while taking a 41-7 road win.
