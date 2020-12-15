Seymour: All Jonathan Sellers wanted was for his team to play hard for 48 minutes and an opportunity to redeem himself during the Lions’ season opener. The Lions put themselves in a position to win last year’s Battle of Boyds Creek, but The King’s Academy coach felt like he was the reason a season-opening victory slipped through their fingers in 2019. History did not repeat itself in 2020. The King’s Academy entered halftime with a one-score lead for the second consecutive season, but this time around it protected that advantage until the final whistle to secure a 28-21 victory over Seymour on the Eagles’ Householder Field.
Gatlinburg-Pittman: Five days after beating rival Seymour for the first time in program history, the Lions avenged another of their five losses in 2019 with a 39-13 rout of Gatlinburg-Pittman. TKA got off to a slow start in its home opener, falling behind 13-0 after two touchdown passes from Gatlinburg-Pittman freshman quarterback Christian Hoffman, but a fourth-down conversion provided the spark for 39 unanswered points. The 25-yard gain from senior quarterback Zak Acuff to junior running back Nakelin McAfee highlighted the Lions’ first scoring drive, which was capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Acuff to senior wide receiver Jachim Williams. The Lions continued to roll from there.
Grace Christian-Franklin: The Lions registered 389 yards of total offense during their 46-3 rout of Grace Christian-Franklin. Their defense also contributed to the scoring. Garret Weekly returned an interception for a touchdown. Moments later, Williams scooped up a fumble on a strip sack and strolled into the end zone.
Mt. Juliet Christian: What Sellers wanted to see from his team against Mt. Juliet Christian was a strong finish. He got that and more from the Lions, who cruised past the Saints, 54-7, en route to their first 4-0 start in program history. The Lions forced five turnovers, four of which were interceptions, to keep the Saints from ever finding their groove.
Webb Bell Buckle: Sellers knew his defense would be good entering the season. He did not know it would be this good. The Lions put forth another stifling defensive performance en route to a 56-6 victory over Webb-Bell Buckle, marking the first time in program history TKA had started 5-0.
Friendship Christian: Amid the best start in program history, Sellers was most proud of the fact that the Lions turned it over once through the first five games of the season. TKA’s commitment to ball security was nowhere to be found as a bevy of giveaways and mistakes led to a 27-21 loss to Friendship Christian in Lebanon.
Middle Tennessee Christian: For the first few minutes of TKA’s matchup with MTCS, it looked like the Lions might be in trouble, giving up three touchdowns in quick succession. Instead, TKA’s defense settled and McAfee turned in a massive night as the Lions secured a 54-35 region win. TKA answered after MTCS went up by 16, driving 84 yards and scoring on the last play of the opening frame thanks to a 34-yard pass from Garrett Weekly to McAfee. The long touchdown to end the first quarter led to a dominant second quarter for TKA as the Lions scored 27 straight points. TKA’s defense settled after the first quarter, giving up 150 yards over the final three quarters after surrendering 179 in the first 12 minutes.
Oneida: Oneida took a 5-point lead on the first play from scrimmage of the second half then forced a turnover on the next Lions’ snap to give its ball-control running game and deeper roster the opportunity to wear down the Lions. TKA instead seized control, putting together four consecutive touchdown drives while collecting two turnovers from Oneida as the Lions put up 28 unanswered points to deliver a 42-19 knockout of the Indians.
DCA: Josh Campanali drained a 32-yard field goal that left The Lions trailing by four with one minute, 47 seconds remaining in the half despite several mistakes. TKA made one more error before the intermission, allowing Donelson Christian to find the end zone before the half on a 25-yard pass from Bradford Gaines to a wide-open Jon Lewis on a play-action wheel route. The Lions never recovered, allowing that final first-half miscue to snowball into a 49-17 loss inside Ken Redmond Stadium at Donelson Christian Academy.
Grace Baptist-Chattanooga: Acuff completed 10 of his 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 28-0 victory over Grace Baptist — Chattanooga that puts the Lions in prime position to earn a bye to the Division II-A quarterfinals.
Nashville Christian: The Lions edged Nashville Christian in nearly every critical statistical category. They out-gained the Eagles in total yards, 268-266, had 15 first downs to Nashville Christian’s 14 and won the time of possession. Still, two special teams gaffes in the first half and a costly turnover in the red zone in the second half derailed TKA’s bid to advance to the state semifinals. TKA fell to the Eagles, 35-14, in the Div. II Class A state quarterfinals for the second straight year.
