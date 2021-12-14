Clinton: Coming into the 2021 campaign, the Governors had some pieces they were excited about. They had a new quarterback in Matthew Clemmer, the younger brother of Trey Clemmer, who was the WB signal caller the past three seasons. Senior wide receiver and kicker Job Matossian was expected to be a major offensive weapon, and internally, the thought was the defense could take some steps in the right direction. Those expectations did not come into fruition in the first test, as William Blount dropped its season opener to Clinton, 41-23, at Mike White Field. The Governors showed their potential with a resilient second half.
Karns: The first two weeks of the season for William Blount were like a snowball cascading down a hill, one mistake compounding into an even worse situation. The inability for the Governors to take a negative and put it behind them was the catalyst for a first half gone awry in their season opener against Clinton, and it plagued them again in a 40-7 loss to Karns inside the Beavers’ R.T. Everette Sports Complex.
Jefferson County: Clemmer, just three games into playing the most important position on the field, was growing up right in front of his team and coaches, leading the Govs on a drive as they trailed by three in the final minutes. He had made a few mistakes, but it hardly mattered. He converted a fourth-and-long from his own 31-yard line to keep the drive alive before setting William Blount up at the Jefferson County 25-yard line with 2:06 left. Then he went for it all. It was there, for a second, when Clemmer’s top target, Ashton Auker, appeared to beat the defensive back on a stop-and-go route in the end zone. The ball was contested, then intercepted by the Jefferson County safety, and the chance for a first win went the other direction as the Governors took the 17-14 road loss at Leroy Shannon Field.
Heritage: William Blount let out three games worth of frustration to get its first win and did it against their biggest rival. The Govs took a convincing 38-18 win over Heritage to claim the 43rd Battle of the Bell at the Mountaineers’ Jack Renfro Stadium. William Blount set the tone early, scoring on its first two offensive drives, starting with Clemmer tossing a 58-yard pass to Ashton Auker to give the Govs a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the first quarter. It was the first of five touchdown passes from Clemmer to go along with more than 300 yards through the air.
Science Hill: Clemmer did about all he could with his passing, but lacking the complementary running game that Science Hill clearly demonstrated ultimately doomed William Blount to a 55-27 loss. The Governors and Hilltoppers amassed a total of 909 yards of offensive action across the artificial turf of Kermit Tipton Stadium, but Science Hill showcased explosive running that added 219 yards on 25 carries to give an extra dimension to a solid passing attack.
Sevier County: William Blount dropped a heartbreaker to Sevier County, 28-21, at Mike White Field. After falling down by two scores late in the fourth quarter, the Govs mounted their best comeback effort, but ultimately came up short. Clemmer turned in another solid night, completing 12-of-26 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another. Brandon Keeble and Matossian both caught long touchdown passes, and junior running back Eli Walker rushed for nearly 100 yards.
West Ridge: On a night where the Governors were penalized for more than 100 yards and turned the ball over three times, a late scoring drive kept them in it, but Wolves’ quarterback Ethan Bergeron, who carried the ball 23 times for 185 yards, broke a 53-yard run on the ensuing possession to carry West Ridge to the 28-21 decision over William Blount on Mike White Field.
Dobyns-Bennett: A fourth-down stop gave William Blount an opportunity to build some early momentum as it played for its postseason life. The Governors dialed up a gadget play on the second play of the ensuing drive, but the pass protection broke down and Clemmer was unable to find either of the two receivers running wide open. The same scene played out on the next play, but instead of throwing it away, Clemmer forced a throw that was intercepted by Dobyns-Bennett linebacker Andrew Myers. A 28-yard pass from Jack Carson to Hayden Sherer on third-and-20 followed, spelling the beginning of the end for William Blount in a 48-21 loss to D-B at Mike White Field.
Hardin Valley: Many of the same problems that plagued the Governors throughout the season resurfaced during a 22-15 loss to Hardin Valley on Mike White Field. A combination of an uncharacteristically bad night from Matthew Clemmer, four turnovers and an inability to string 48 complete minutes together ended the Govs’ ambitions of a second win.
Morristown East: There were plenty of reasons for William Blount to throw in the towel in the first half of a 31-22 loss to Morristown-East, but the Govs kept fighting and found themselves in the game late in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25 points.
