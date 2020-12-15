Maryville: The Governors entered the season confident after earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 12 years in 2019, and while an upset over the 19-time defending Region 2-6A champion was a long shot for William Blount, it expected to give the Rebels a fight. It did for a quarter-and-a-half, scoring a touchdown to make it 14-7 with 7:06 remaining in the first half, but Maryville reeled off 35 unanswered points to hand William Blount a 49-7 loss.
Oliver Springs: William Blount resigned itself to taking a forfeit victory over Morristown West after seemingly exhausting all of its options in an effort to find a Week 2 opponent, that is until Oliver Springs called in the middle of the Governors’ Aug. 26 practice. Instead of winning its first game of the season without ever having to strap on their helmets and pads, William Blount accomplished the feat the old-fashioned way with a 40-6 drubbing.
Ooltewah: William Blount had opportunities to escape Ooltewah with a win, but it couldn’t capitalize during critical moments in the game. The Governors’ offense forced stops in the first half, but surrendered too many big plays in the second half. Their offense began moving the ball in the second half, but only after it struggled to find its rhythm in the first half. The spirited effort from William Blount resulted in a 38-21 loss.
Heritage: William Blount orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trey Clemmer to junior wide receiver Brandon Keeble with 25 seconds remaining to secure its third consecutive victory over county rival Heritage on Friday at Mike White Field. The Governors’ defense set the table for the season-saving drive with one of its four defensive stops after junior linebacker Brandon Muse stopped Heritage senior running back Triston Hurst well short of the sticks on third-and-8. A low snap on the ensuing punt followed and turned it over to William Blount on its own 38-yard line.
McMinn County: The Governors were outmatched by McMinn County in the first half, during which they turned the ball over five times and allowed the Cherokees to pile up more than 400 yards of offense. Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football finalist Jalen Hunt rushed for more than 250 yards and four touchdowns before halftime.
Sevier County: William Blount struggled to run the football through the first five games of the season, but it finally broke through in a 44-20 victory over Sevier County. Junior running back Bryston Williams logged a career-high 233 yards on 33 carries and scored three times in the winning effort.
Elizabethton: William Blount walked into Citizens Bank Stadium with the memory of a poor fourth-quarter performance that cost it a victory against Elizabethton in 2019 fresh on its mind. The Governors left wishing they could forget every minute of the meeting between the two programs after a 56-8 loss to the Fighting Cyclones, a performance that William Blount coach Philip Shadowens classified as “probably the worst performance” he had seen in his coaching career.
Bradley Central: Bradley Central dominated the stat sheet, but William Blount kept the decision in doubt deep into the second half before the Bears prevailed with a 38-28 decision. Bradley Central outgained William Blount, 503-167, as Shadowens watched from the press box because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Cleveland: Much like 2019, William Blount entered needing a victory over Cleveland to keep its playoff hopes alive. History didn’t repeat itself. The Governors suffered a 45-0 loss that dashed their hopes of reaching the postseason in back-to-back year for the first time since 2007-08.
Lenoir City: The Governors ended a difficult season on a high note with a 35-6 victory over Lenoir City. Sophomore wide receiver Ashton Auker opened the scoring with a 29-yard punt return for a touchdown and Clemmer threw a touchdown to Auker and junior wide receiver Brandon Keeble to give the Governors plenty of breathing room in its season finale.
