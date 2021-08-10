When it comes to improving on last season, Seymour has nowhere to go but up. The Eagles struggled through an 0-10 campaign, punctuated by a season-ending 37-14 loss to Halls. They came close to victory twice, falling to Carter, 22-15, in overtime and dropping a 42-35 decision to rival Sevier County.
The Eagles are relying on a different mindset to reenter the win column this season and get the program’s rebuild back on track.
“I think we need to stop worrying about messing up so much,” senior lineman Coye Connell told The Daily Times. “If we play as hard as we can, we can win. We need to get over the fear of losing.”
What might help that fear initially is that the Eagles will face a new slate of opponents this season. Seymour moved from Region 2-5A to 1-4A this offseason as part of the TSSAA’s 2021-23 classification cycle.
Gone are Gibbs, Carter, Central, South Doyle, Sevier County and Halls; Seymour’s region now includes Volunteer, Sullivan East, Greeneville, Grainger and Elizabethton — teams the Eagles knew not so long ago when they previously had a stint as a large 4A rather than a small 5A school.
Both Volunteer and Sullivan East won three games last season, and Grainger went 6-5. Greeneville was off its previous state title mark at 9-4. But Elizabethton, which Seymour will host on Oct. 29 for its regular season finale, went 15-0 last year en route to winning the Class 4A state title.
It’s a rough draw, but the Eagles are excited about the progress they’ve made this offseason, particularly in the strength department.
“We’ve come a long way in the weight room,” Connell said. “Our team is a lot stronger altogether. And I think that also helps because we can start competing more with other teams.”
Seymour went back to basics this spring, working on fundamentals including tackling, blocking and limiting turnovers, said coach Scott Branton, who enters his third season at the helm. He was a coordinator before taking the head job.
And Branton will lead his Eagles into a new region with a revamped staff: among the changes, Patrick Clark is now Seymour’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and Darrel Lauderdale is now over the defensive line.
“In life, change is inevitable,” Branton said. “And you make the best of it and just work, come together and make the best for the kids.”
Another change for the Eagles is the loss of several key players to graduation, namely D’Andre Sentell and Nic Childress. Sentell was an all-around player for the Eagles; he ran the ball and both caught and threw passes last season, boasting the potential to break a big play at any time.
Childress also made plays with both his arm and legs, as he was targeted both on the ground and through the air. Seymour will feel the effects of losing both.
The Eagles do return several key players. Branton is expecting a lot from Connell, running back and linebacker Brendon Harris, wide receiver and defensive back Brooks Crowder and defensive back Ryan Lodari.
Harris was Seymour’s second-leading rusher last season, totaling 408 yards and a team-high six touchdowns on 95 carries. He’s a bruising runner whom Branton previously cited as both a strong and intelligent player.
Harris’ impact was felt most on the defensive side, where he led the Eagles in tackles with 53, including 9.5 tackles-for loss.
Crowder and Lodari both also were more effective defensively than offensively last season, notching 30 and 33 tackles, respectively. They’ll both look to factor more into Seymour’s offense this season.
“These are all guys that have been there all four years and have played a lot of football,” Branton said. “So it’s time for them to step up and be the players we’re expecting them to be.”
The Eagles also return senior quarterback Eli Funck, who threw for 518 yards, five touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He split time with Tristan Cain and Sentell last year, but with their graduations, Funck now has a chance to be Seymour’s set starter throughout the course of the season.
Junior tight end/defensive lineman Braylon Oliver gives Funck another pass-catching option. He had only two receptions last season, but he was just a sophomore, the only non-senior or junior to catch a pass in varsity play. If the Eagles can get the ball to their tight ends as well as their receivers, it will give their passing attack a whole other dimension.
The Eagles also bring back senior kicker Wesley Zamboni, who was 9-of-12 on PATs last season; he also kicked off 23 times, including two touchbacks. Sophomore Bennett Cain saw action as a freshman in 2020, going 2-of-5 on PATs and kicking off 10 times.
One of the first steps for Seymour in winning more games may be increasing its offensive efficiency. The Eagles completed less than half of their passes as a team last season, averaging 7.5 pass completions per game.
Their running game showed promise as Seymour’s ball carriers averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Branton and his staff will look to keep the running game steady, while heavily improving the passing attack this season.
Seymour will open the season Aug. 19 against another Sevier County rival in Gatlinburg-Pittman, which should be an early test for the Eagles. G-P notched a 10-3 record last season with two of those losses coming to Alcoa — the last in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Another tough matchup for Seymour may be its game at South Greene on Oct. 22. The Rebels went on a 12-game winning streak last season, with their only loss coming against Meigs County in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
In the face of this season’s upcoming challenges, though, the Eagles remain upbeat. Harris said the team came together during the offseason during its successful workout sessions.
“Just a lot better atmosphere this year,” Harris said.
— Tyler Wombles, sports writer
