Kai Thompson enters his sophomore season as a strong counterpoint to Brendon Harris in the Eagles backfield. Harris said he expects a lot out of Thompson, who has a shot to become Seymour’s main ball carrier during the course of his career.

Seymour’s offensive line isn’t lacking in experience; this will be the fourth season the group has been together, and they’re close friends, senior Coye Connell said. An offense can’t produce without a well-performing offensive line, and the Eagles will be counting on their veteran group to gel all season.

The Eagles have their hands full replacing D'Andre Sentell, a talented athlete who lined up at multiple skill positions. Sentell totaled 364 yards and two touchdowns rushing and 199 yards and three touchdowns receiving last season; he even passed for 222 yards and a score.

Seymour's inaugural Region 1-4A game has the Eagles traveling to face Volunteer on Sept. 3. The Falcons were just 3-7 last season, so it's a good chance for Seymour to make noise early, and gain much-needed confidence, in its new region.

BY THE NUMBERS

0: Seymour didn't win a single game last season after a 5-5 campaign in 2019. The Eagles are determined to not repeat such history.

45: The Eagles completed just 45% of their passes as a team last season. They will need to improve that percentage this season if they want to also improve their win total.

7: Seymour lost by seven points three times in 2020; one was a 22-15 overtime loss to Carter on Sept. 4. The Eagles will fare much better this season if they can learn to finish games.