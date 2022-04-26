Maya Angelou once said, “You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.” In Townsend, Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center takes that admonition to heart, with a mission to “preserve, interpret and share the history and culture of the diverse peoples and Native Americans who have inhabited the Southern Appalachians including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and offers exhibitions and programs for educational and cultural enrichment.”
The Heritage Center houses permanent exhibits showcasing Native Americans of East Tennessee and East Tennessee Mountain Culture as well as an Appalachian village with 13 historic buildings furnished accordingly, some of which were deconstructed, transported to GSMHC and then reassembled on the grounds. Transportation Station focuses on local modes of transportation from the 19th and 20th centuries and displays a variety of vehicles such as a Model T Ford, Plymouth truck, surrey, freight wagon and road scraper.
Not only is the Heritage Center a learning experience, it’s fun for all ages. On weekends, visitors may find demonstrations of what their pioneer ancestors would have done on a daily basis by re-enactors in period dress in the Appalachian village. Festivals, such as the Fiber Fair held this year on April 22-23 with vendors, classes and demonstrations, including sheep shearing, are hosted throughout the year as well as concerts in its outdoor amphitheater.
Cabin fever
Logan Hull, GSMHC director of operations, said two new exhibits are currently under construction.
“We’ve got two new cabins here on site,” she said. “We’ve got the Davis Cabin that is being rebuilt right now, and we had the TV show, The Barnwood Builders, come in and rebuild the Keller Cabin for us inside. Keller was a gunsmith, so we’re going to have a new gunsmith exhibit to go along with that. Our goal is to have it open by summer.”
The Davis Cabin is being reconstructed next to the Isaac Anderson House. It was originally built in the Ellejoy Community by the Davis family on a land grant. Hull said, “This was granted to them right after Tennessee became a state, and the cabin was built in approximately the 1830s. Rex Davis donated it to us. He wanted to make sure that, after he passed, it wouldn’t get destroyed.
“We’re very happy to get another structure here that was truly local,” she said. “It’s very typical of what you’d find in this area. We’re currently finishing the chimney, and it may be ready by the end of May or first of June.”
The Keller Cabin will be set up as a gunsmith shop would have been set up in the 1800s. “We’ve had a lot of great donations and a lot of things on loan to us, tools, equipment, raw materials — we’re going to have that all in there so it looks like the gunsmith just walked out the door and you walked in right behind him,” Hull said. “We’re real excited about that.”
Barnwood Builders, broadcast on the Magnolia Network, filmed an episode while working on the Keller Cabin with a proposed air date of May 19. “They go in and take reclaimed barnwood and make something amazing with it,” Hull said. “They came in here to fashion the wood to rebuild the cabin and to replace missing pieces. They did it inside what used to be our auditorium, so we’ve changed that space into our new gallery.”
Living history
In the Appalachian village — which includes the Cardwell Cabin, a smokehouse, cantilever barn, Montvale Station, granary, Wilders Chapel AME Church, large barn/corn crib, wheelwright shop, set off house, sawmill, print shop, an outhouse and even a moonshine still — visitors can get a true taste of how pioneers lived and worked.
“We’re having more and more re-enactors every week that are out in the village demonstrating,” Hull said. “That’s been a wonderful addition. They’re doing open-hearth cooking, spinning and weaving, and we have a blacksmith that will come up several times. We’re trying to get that feel of the living history, let our visitors see how folks actually survived. Typically, the re-enactors come on weekends, primarily on Saturdays. Pretty much for any of our festivals or other big dates coming up, we’ve got some folks that will be in period dress.”
Visitors especially enjoy the open-hearth cooking. “During Christmas we did our candlelight tours throughout the village and we’d have our demonstrators making gingerbread or macaroni and cheese as the pioneers would have made it,” Hull said. “That was really, really interesting and it was nice to have a little sample of the cooking.”
She said visitors often express amazement that local pieces of history and area culture have been preserved. “A longtime favorite has been the moonshine still that we’ve got here,” she said. “Just knowing it was very, very local and very, very close to us, people find it amazing that it wasn’t very long ago that it was still in use. I think that’s one of the favorites that everybody wants to go see.”
Music was an integral part of pioneer life and another type of living history the Heritage Center promotes. Hull said, “We’ve got a lot of local artists that are going to be playing music up here during the festivals and on the weekends. Any time we have anything special going on up here, we have music, and that’s really, really nice.
“There’s always something fun up here. And something different every day, pretty much!” she added. “We’d love for folks to come up and see what we’ve got, enjoy a little taste of the history of the area.”
